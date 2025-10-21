Eastbourne charity celebrates five years and almost £0.5M of personal debt cleared

A free local debt help service is celebrating five years of helping individuals and families in Eastbourne to sort out their finances, and is looking forward to helping many more in the future.

Victoria Baptist Church launched the centre in partnership with debt and budgeting charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) in 2020. Since then, almost £0.5m of unmanageable debt for local people has been dealt with.

Phil Papps, Debt Centre Manager, said: “It has been fantastic to see many people go from being overwhelmed with debt, and all the pressure that brings, to being free from debt and able to start afresh with renewed confidence and hope.

"As we are a local team, we’re able to provide a free, face-to-face service, along with emotional support and encouragement. All this is backed up by debt experts at CAP’s head office.

5 year celebration event at Victoria Baptist Church

“For me, it’s an amazing position to be in, albeit sometimes very challenging too. We see people often at the lowest point, but then we get to see that burden taken away and so many other issues addressed along the way. That is a great joy.

“There’s no better job than to see people feel like they can breathe again after going through so much stress and worry often built up over years."

Chris Short, Senior Minister of Victoria Baptist Church, said: “This really is a tremendous milestone. We started our partnership with CAP back in 2020. Each person who has met with our team is unique and they are so brave, first for taking the step to ask for help, and then to work through the process of getting debt free.

"It’s been a privilege to know they move from a place filled with worry and anxiety towards a future filled with peace about their finances. "

A celebration cake was made for the occasion

How to seek help

If you are struggling with your finances, you can find out more about what services CAP offers in your area by visiting capuk.org/help or calling 0800 328 0006.

For more information on a wider range of free help available, visit moneyhelper.org.uk.