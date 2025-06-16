Eastbourne Charity Golf Day raises £10,000 for two charities

Orbital Roofing & Building held their third charity golf day on Friday, June 13th at Willingdon Golf Club. A record number of local businesses took part on the day which was won by GP Plumbing.

The £10,000 raised will be shared equally between the two charities chosen by Orbital Roofing: St Wilfrid's Hospice and Cancer Research UK.

The teams who took part and/or sponsored a hole were from French & Thorley, Joe Young Plastering, Represented Talent, SIG Roofing, Independent Roofing, Monk Electrical, Eastbourne Feastival, Douglas Builders UK, Plummer Parsons, MPF Scaffolding, Golf Base, Coastal Builders, JMRC, Vision Aerials, Eastbourne Property Shop, Spencers Aerials, Express Windows, Eastbourne Fire Station, Mr Cherry Picker, St Andrews Prep & Supreme Plumbing & Heating. Eastbourne pantomime star and comedian Tucker took part in the day and also led the entertainment in the evening, which included him running the auction where lots included hotel stays, meals, sporting signed memorabilia and experiences.

Lots were donated by Long Man Brewery, The Wingrove Alfriston, Inner Beauty, Two Bulls Steakhouse, W Bruford, Willingdon Golf Club, Princes Mini Golf, Eastbourne Audi, Eastbourne Miniature Steam Railway, Frameworks, Golf Base, The Royal Eastbourne, Mid Sussex Golf Club, The Royal Hippodrome and Cooden Beach Golf Club.