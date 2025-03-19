Eastbourne charity highlights “heartbreaking” impact of debt in community

This Debt Awareness Week: Local Christians Against Poverty (CAP) team based at Victoria Baptist Church Eastbourne challenging debt stigma Eastbourne Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Debt Centre at Victoria Baptist Church is highlighting the devastating impact of debt as new Opinium polling reveals nearly 10 million UK adults are struggling to repay their debts.*

Speaking frankly about the struggles they often witness ,Eastbourne CAP Debt Centre Manager, Phil Papps, revealed the heartbreaking circumstances that can lead people to seek their help.

Phil said, “Some may think people just get into debt because of overspending on luxuries but that isn’t the reality for the people we’re helping at CAP. Most people who come to us are overwhelmed by problem debt because of a change in circumstances that has caused a drop in their income.

“They may have lost their job or be unable to work because of their health or they have to care for a loved one. They may have experienced a relationship breakdown, or their partner may have passed away and now they’re relying on a significantly reduced income.

Free debt help with CAP at Victoria Baptist Church

“We’re also seeing an increase in people who have what we call deficit budgets – where their incomes are so low that they don’t have enough to buy even the most basic essentials such as food and heating, and therefore have to rely on credit just to pay the bills.

“The consequences of people trapped in debt is crippling for many, and can affect their sleep, their mental and emotional wellbeing and rob them of their dignity.

“It takes tremendous courage for someone struggling with debt to reach out. Some are ashamed to admit they are in debt, others are afraid of the unknown and may be wary of seeking debt help. But we want to assure people that we are here to help and can offer them free practical, face-to-face debt advice, and provide holistic support.”

How to seek help

You can find more information on all CAP’s services in your area at capuk.org/help. If you’re struggling with unmanageable debt, call our free helpline on 0800 328 0006.

For more information on a wider range of free help available, visit moneyhelper.org.uk