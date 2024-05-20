Eastbourne College pupil awarded national finance qualification with perfect score

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Eastbourne College pupil has been given a special award for scoring full marks in an exam for a financial services qualification more commonly taken by school leavers and working adults.

Alex Bailey, 18, was awarded the Fundamentals of Financial Services Outstanding Achievement Award from the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments (CISI) after achieving 100 per cent in his exam.

The CISI qualification in the Fundamentals of Financial Services provides the essential basic knowledge required to work in financial services and is typically studied by new or junior employees working in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex studied for the qualification during Year 12 at Eastbourne College. He is the first pupil to receive the Outstanding Achievement Award in the five years that the course has been offered at the school.

Alex Bailey with his award.

Alex said: “I am delighted to receive this award, which should set me up well to enter the world of finance. After completing this qualification, my goal now is to achieve the A-Level grades I need to study Economics at Bath, and ultimately work in investment banking in London.

“Studying the CISI qualification has inspired me to pursue this, as I enjoy the mix of analytical thinking and soft skills, such as integrity, that working in finance requires.”

Eastbourne College offers the CISI course as an additional, vocational qualification alongside A-levels for pupils interested in pursuing a career in finance. Only eleven schools and colleges nationally offer the qualification, and Eastbourne College is one of just two schools offering the course in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Bathard-Smith, Head of Business and Economics at Eastbourne College, said: “We are very proud of Alex for having uniquely achieved full marks in this challenging exam.

“He worked hard to achieve this and thoroughly deserves the credit that this award implies - it is very unusual for a school-age candidate to receive this award.

“The qualification continues to prove very popular with pupils and we are fortunate to be one of only a handful of schools and colleges nationally to be able to offer it and to do so using our own, experienced staff.”

The Fundamentals of Financial Services qualification is offered through the Business and Economics department at Eastbourne College, which provides courses for sixth form pupils. Business and Economics are consistently some of the most popular subjects chosen at A-level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The department recognises an understanding of business and the economy as a key life skill for personal financial management, critical thinking and for participating in a democracy, as well as preparing them for future degree courses and careers. Pupils take part in national competitions and attend talks from high-profile speakers as part of a rich and varied curriculum.