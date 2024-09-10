Eastbourne Food Bank calls for welfare reform on National Food Bank Day

On National Food Bank Day last Friday, September 6, Eastbourne Food Bank (EFB) renewed its call for a "fairer welfare system" while thanking the community for its ongoing support. "We will continue supporting families in crisis but we'll also continue campaigning for a fairer welfare system that properly supports those in need."

Part of The Trussell Trust's UK-wide network of over 1,400 food banks, EFB is one of the busiest, with six distribution centres. They provide food and essentials alongside 1,172 independent food banks.

Through the 'More Than Food' programme, EFB provides financial and welfare advice support, including assistance navigating benefit changes, applying for welfare, transitioning welfare contracts, and appealing Work Capability Assessment decisions.

EFB has helped claimants—especially those transitioning from Disability Living Allowance (DLA) to Personal Independence Payment (PIP)—secure back payments after being judged "fit for work".

Although UK referrals for benefits and delays dropped to 18% in 2023-2024, 78% of referrals were from people "on benefits, not earning". Prior benefit issues and cuts contributed to indebtedness and current food bank use.

A recent Trussell Trust study on Universal Credit (UC), a scheme combining benefits like Employment Support Allowance (ESA) and Job Seekers Allowance (JSA) under one banner, has also revealed many need more money at the end of the month.

The 2012 Welfare Reform Act introduced stricter benefit sanctions and assessments. Unemployment, low income, high council tax, debt bailiffs, benefit cuts, and rising living costs have compounded delays and sanctions.

In a recent speech, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Liz Kendall, said employment should be more accessible to people with " a complex range of barriers" and Labour will create "obligations to engage with support" in finding work.

However, Kendall echoed a Pathways to Work Commission report's call for the welfare regime "to shift towards a less punitive, more personalised and supportive approach."

Labour plans to "empower local leaders and local areas [such as Mayors and local organisations] to tackle economic inactivity and open up economic opportunity", renew job centres and create a programme to train, help, and provide apprenticeships to 18-21-year-olds.

This is part of a "radical public service reform" creating a "genuine Department for Work," localising welfare and joining up the health, work, and skills sectors.

Nevertheless, Labour recently rejected scrapping the two-child benefit cap, preventing parents from claiming UC or Child Tax Credit for a third child born after April 2017. Scrapping the cap may have reduced food bank use.

From April 2023 to March 2024, the Trust distributed 3.1 million emergency food parcels (each parcel providing at least three days of nutritionally balanced food for families), 1.14 million of which were for children.

The UK Trussell Trust food bank's total parcels increased from 1,354,682 in 2017/18 to 3,121,404 in 2023/24 and 9,615 to 25,179 in Eastbourne.

EFB and its users await any action on welfare reform ideas while actively campaigning for "positive change".

