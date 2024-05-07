Eastbourne Foodbank urges residents and businesses to “Join Us”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The foodbank, which provides emergency food as well as financial advice and support to thousands of local people each year, has launched “Join us – to make a difference” and is looking to significantly boost its regular donors and supporters.

Under the “Join Us” scheme individuals and companies are being urged to sign up to donate at least £5 each month to boost the foodbank’s finances. In return they’ll receive a badge or window sticker, and will be kept up-to-date with the foodbank’s work, events and activities.

Chief Executive, Howard Wardle, said: “We rely heavily on the support of the local community and that has been consistently amazing, even despite the cost of living crisis. Last year 63 per cent of our stock came from donations from supermarket shoppers, so that’s how important public support is.”

But regular giving is also vitally important, he added: “Financial donations are also essential. We often have to buy stock to make up a shortfall in items, and, of course, there are lots of other costs like running our vans, and rent. It’s also vital we can fund our financial inclusion work which provides people with debt, welfare and other advice and support. People who donate regularly make a huge contribution to making this possible.”

He stressed that the regular donations can be of any size. “We know the cost of living crisis is putting pressure on lots of families and we’re acutely aware of the fact that many would love to donate but really can’t afford to. But even just a small regular gift of £5 a month will help us carry on doing what we are doing for the most desperate and vulnerable families.”

Signing up is easy. Simply visit the Eastbourne Foodbank website (link below). Foodbank uses an online donation website provided by Enthuse (previously known as Charity Checkout). Gift aid is handled as applicable during the sign up process which takes just a couple of minutes.

Howard added: “Quite apart from the financial support, I hope the “Join Us” scheme also provides people with a greater sense of involvement with us and their community.”