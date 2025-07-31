Eastbourne lunch club raises £1,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK

The members of Eastbourne’s Elite Lunch Club have raised £1,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK at their July gathering, when around 50 members of the club enjoyed a hearty lunch with wine and great company at La Locanda Del Duca on Cornfield Terrace.

The money was raised through a raffle, auction and donations and Chairman Peter Owen presented a cheque for £1,000 to Shelle Luscombe, Regional Fundraising Officer for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The lunch club was established in 2011 by chairman Peter Owen. What started with just eight members has grown to over 90, who are mainly retired and like to go out for good food, wine, company and entertainment.

The group meets six times a year at either La Locanda Del Duca or the Langham Hotel and, since the start of 2025, each luncheon has raised money for a different charity, chosen by the members.

Dementia affects almost one million people in the UK alone and has a huge impact on families. It is most commonly caused by Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK’s leading dementia research charity, which is working to revolutionise the way dementia is treated, diagnosed and prevented.

Peter Owen said:

“The Elite Lunch Club is such a special group. We’re brought together by our love of good food and wine, and our regular meetings provide social connection, lasting friendships and the all-important magical element of fun!

“I would like to thank our members for their generosity towards the charity, and I also want to acknowledge the incredible ongoing support of both La Locanda Del Duca and the Langham Hotel.

Shelle Luscombe said:

“We’re so grateful to Peter and the Elite Lunch Club for choosing to support Alzheimer’s Research UK. If nothing changes, one in two of us will be directly affected by dementia – either by caring for someone with the condition, developing it ourselves, or both. Fantastic fundraising efforts like this will help us get closer to a cure.”

For more information about the Elite Lunch Club or to join, contact Peter Owen via email: [email protected]

For further information about Alzheimer’s Research UK, or to find out more about fundraising for the charity, call 0300 111 5555 or visit www.alzheimersresearchuk.org