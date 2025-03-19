Eastbourne mayor enjoys St Patrick’s weekend festivities

Eastbourne bars certainly helped paint the town green last weekend for St Patrick’s day festivities!

Our new local community - Irish in Eastbourne was supported on Sunday the 16th by the Drop in the Ocean pub on the pier.

The event was hosted by Rockin Robbins, or should we say Sham-rockin Robbins, who sang an amazing array of Irish music and was followed the fabulous Rinceoiri Ratton troupe of Irish dancers. The bar served home made irish stew & soda bread and the Guinness was flowing. Our Madam Mayor joined to support the celebration and growth of the Irish in Eastbourne community.

The Mayor enjoyed her first experience of watching Irish dancers perform live and even popped behind the bar to pour a pint of Guinness!

If any of you would like to learn more about our newly formed and growing community please share this link and our story https://www.facebook.com/share/1DpY3T2Eym/?mibextid=wwXIfr

1 . Contributed Madam Mayor and local singer & host Rockin Robbins! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The craic was mighty! Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed That pint should have been auctioned! Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed It was a full house and all were transfixed on the dancers! Photo: Submitted