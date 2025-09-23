Eastbourne resident carries Baton of Hope through Hastings

Hastings welcomed the Baton of Hope Tour 2025 on Tuesday 23 September, with East Sussex resident Nathan Dunbar among those chosen to carry the symbolic Baton through the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK-wide tour is the country’s largest suicide prevention initiative, aiming to spark conversations around mental health, challenge stigma, and spread a message of hope. Founded by Mike McCarthy and Steve Phillip after losing their sons to suicide, the charity seeks to move society towards a “zero suicide” future.

The Baton itself, designed by Thomas Lyte (goldsmiths to King Charles III), represents resilience, shared support, and the idea that suicide is not the end — its design includes a semi-colon, a recognised symbol of pause and continuation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Hastings, the relay began at the historic Castle before weaving through the town centre, Alexandra Park, Ore, and the seafront, before concluding at The Stade. The evening ended with a Finale Event of music, speeches and personal stories.

Nathan Dunbar with Baton of Hope

Speaking after taking part, Nathan Dunbar said: “Carrying the Baton was an honour. It’s a symbol that hope is stronger when we share it, and I hope this event encourages more people to open up and seek support.”

The Baton of Hope Tour first launched in 2023 and returns this year with a route spanning cities and towns across the UK. Hastings’ involvement highlights the importance of community support in addressing mental health and suicide prevention.

For more information about the Baton of Hope Tour and ways to get involved, visit batonofhopeuk.org.