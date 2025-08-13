Eastbourne Rotarians recognise pupils' creative talents

By Keith Ridley
Contributor
Published 13th Aug 2025, 15:36 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 08:56 BST
Rotary club president, Chris Dye, with the winning entries.placeholder image
Rotary club president, Chris Dye, with the winning entries.
The creative talents of Eastbourne school pupils were recognised in a competition organised by local rotarians,

The presentation of the Rotary International Young Arts prizes to students at St Catherine’s College took place at the school.

In support of The Rotary club of Eastbourne, the arts competition was sponsored by The Arts Society of Eastbourne and the photography section by solicitors, Steven Rimmer LLP.

Chris Dye (pictured) presented the arts prizes as the rotary club president, as well as chair of the arts society, whilst Grant Sanders, Stephen Rimmer's partner and practice manager, handed over the photography awards.

To find out more about the work and membership of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne go to www.eastbournerotary.org.uk

