Eastbourne Rotary Club welcomes two new members

By Keith Ridley
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2024, 02:00 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 14:05 BST
The Rotary Club of Eastbourne has welcomed two new members, as it enters its busy autumn season.

President Cris Haniver welcomed Gerry Tait, a director of GT Factors Limited and Ian Kent, a retired chartered accountant.

As the new members join its ranks, preparations are now fully underway for the rotary club‘s biggest event of the year - its festive Alone at Christmas lunch, attended by up to 100 people at Our Lady of Ransom church hall in Eastbourne.

