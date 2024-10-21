Eastbourne Rotary Club welcomes two new members

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne has welcomed two new members, as it enters its busy autumn season.

As the new members join its ranks, preparations are now fully underway for the rotary club‘s biggest event of the year - its festive Alone at Christmas lunch, attended by up to 100 people at Our Lady of Ransom church hall in Eastbourne.