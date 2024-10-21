Eastbourne Rotary Club welcomes two new members
The Rotary Club of Eastbourne has welcomed two new members, as it enters its busy autumn season.
President Cris Haniver welcomed Gerry Tait, a director of GT Factors Limited and Ian Kent, a retired chartered accountant.
As the new members join its ranks, preparations are now fully underway for the rotary club‘s biggest event of the year - its festive Alone at Christmas lunch, attended by up to 100 people at Our Lady of Ransom church hall in Eastbourne.