Eastbourne Silver Band celebrates its 75th Anniversary
The band were delighted to have its President, the Mayor of Eastbourne Councillor Margaret Bannister, with them as they celebrated 75 years of playing live music in and around the town.
This special concert was held in the refurbished Meads Hall, which was packed to capacity for the event.
The concert was held to help raise funds doe the band's two chosen charities for 2025, St. Wilfrid's Hospice and Children with Cancer Fund.
The audience were treated to 90 minutes of pop and classical music such as MacArthur Park and Bring Me Sunshine, along with a range of music to suit all tastes.
The evening concluded with YMCA, which became more of a physical exercise with many of the audience up on their feet doing the actions.
At the end of the concert the Mayor chatted with several of the band members.