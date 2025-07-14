Eastbourne Silver Band's pride in its president

By Anonimous Contriutor
Contributor
Published 14th Jul 2025, 11:18 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 11:40 BST
The President of the Eastbourne Silver Band has always been the incumbent Mayor of Eastbourne.

Since its formation in 1950 the Eastbourne Silver Band has always been proud to have, as its president, the Mayor of Eastbourne.

This year, on its 75th Anniversary, things were no different and the incumbent Mayor of the town celebrated at the band's birthday concert.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the 90 minute cancers the capacity-fille hall was treated to such items as Bring Me Sunshine, Rocket Man, Dancing Queen, Baggy Trousers and Sweet Caroline, as well as the more typical brass music such as MacArthur Park and Sussex By The Sea. The Audience were also involved in pieces such as YMCA and In Munchen

Related topics:MayorYMCA
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice