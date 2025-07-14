The President of the Eastbourne Silver Band has always been the incumbent Mayor of Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since its formation in 1950 the Eastbourne Silver Band has always been proud to have, as its president, the Mayor of Eastbourne.

This year, on its 75th Anniversary, things were no different and the incumbent Mayor of the town celebrated at the band's birthday concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the 90 minute cancers the capacity-fille hall was treated to such items as Bring Me Sunshine, Rocket Man, Dancing Queen, Baggy Trousers and Sweet Caroline, as well as the more typical brass music such as MacArthur Park and Sussex By The Sea. The Audience were also involved in pieces such as YMCA and In Munchen