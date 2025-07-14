Eastbourne Silver Band's pride in its president
Since its formation in 1950 the Eastbourne Silver Band has always been proud to have, as its president, the Mayor of Eastbourne.
This year, on its 75th Anniversary, things were no different and the incumbent Mayor of the town celebrated at the band's birthday concert.
During the 90 minute cancers the capacity-fille hall was treated to such items as Bring Me Sunshine, Rocket Man, Dancing Queen, Baggy Trousers and Sweet Caroline, as well as the more typical brass music such as MacArthur Park and Sussex By The Sea. The Audience were also involved in pieces such as YMCA and In Munchen