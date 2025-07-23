Eastbourne vets warn of lungworm risk following case in young puppy

Eastbourne vets are warning dog owners to be aware of the risk of lungworm after a puppy contracted the potentially fatal parasitic infection.

Five-month-old Dougie, a cross between a springer and cocker spaniel, had a persistent cough and breathing difficulties, which led owner Sarah to seek veterinary advice.

She rang Linnaeus-owned St Anne’s Veterinary Surgery in Eastbourne, where Dougie was registered, and her call was immediately transferred to a nurse.

After some initial checks over the phone, Dougie was taken straight to St Anne’s, where he saw lead veterinary surgeon Rebecca Taylor.

Rebecca said: “Dougie’s breathing was laboured, he was very lethargic and he started to cough. We admitted him for bloods and a scan to check his heart and lungs.

“The scan revealed spots on his lungs, and further blood tests showed Dougie’s platelet levels were low. We then carried out a diagnostic test which showed Dougie was positive for lungworm.”

Lungworm is a parasitic infection caused by a larvae that can travel through the body and damage major organs, including the lungs and heart.

Dogs contract lungworm by ingesting slugs or snails containing the worm larvae and early symptoms can include coughing, difficulty breathing, lethargy, loss of appetite, bleeding for longer, vomiting, diarrhoea and weight loss.

Dougie was treated with medication and supportive care for the condition before being discharged. However, some days later his condition worsened and he was referred for further treatment for suspected pneumonia. He then received oxygen therapy and further worming treatment, before being set home with medication.

Nearly a month later, Dougie has fully recovered and the team at St Anne’s are warning dog owners to be aware of the risks of lungworm.

Rebecca added: “Some pet owners are still not aware of lungworm. It is important to give your dog a regular wormer that covers lungworm, which is the only way to prevent it.

“It can be fatal and we seem to be a bit of a hotspot for them down here, with our weather being perfect for slugs and snails, which spread the lungworm larvae.

“It has taken a while for Dougie’s young lungs to fully recover but we are happy he is better now and taking worming treatment monthly to prevent contracting lungworm again.”

Owner Sarah, from Eastbourne, thanked St Anne’s for their dedicated care of Dougie.

She added: “Lungworm had never occurred to me as I didn’t know the symptoms, but now I’d advise every other dog owner to be aware of the risks and the importance of giving your pet a regular worming treatment which prevents against lungworm.

“We’re so happy he’s back to his old, cheeky, happy self. It’s been a slow recovery but now he’s doing his favourite thing and running around the forest on a walk!

“St Anne’s were so good with Dougie when he was poorly. I think he met every member of staff and they still remember him and make a fuss of him. It always surprises me how when we go to St Anne’s, Dougie pulls on his lead to get in!”

For more information on St Anne’s Veterinary Group, which has four practices in and around Eastbourne, visit https://www.stannesvets.co.uk/.