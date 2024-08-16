Eastbourne Welcomes Its First GreenSeas Trust Bin: A Landmark Step in Marine Conservation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday GreenSeas Trust, a marine conservation charity, installed its first bin for GreenSeas in front of Eastbourne's pier symbolising the town’s commitment to reducing marine plastic pollution. The event was marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Eastbourne Mayor Candy Vaughan and town councillors.

This iconic bin is the 20th of its kind in the UK and represents a vital addition to Eastbourne symbolising a continued commitment to combating marine plastic pollution, a mission at the heart of GreenSeas Trust’s efforts. Currently, the Trust’s bins collectively prevent 9 tonnes of PET plastic bottles from polluting our oceans annually.

Mayor Candy Vaughan comments: “I am proud to be part of this important step towards preserving our beautiful coastal environment. The installation of this new GreenSeas Trust bin demonstrates Eastbourne’s dedication to sustainability and marine conservation. It is a privilege to support such a worthwhile cause that not only keeps our town clean but also protects marine life.”

The GreenSeas Trust has been instrumental in promoting environmental education and the importance of proper waste disposal to protect our seas. Their iconic bins serve as both practical receptacles for plastic waste and powerful symbols of the ongoing battle against plastic pollution. Each bin encourages visitors and locals to responsibly dispose of their plastic waste, making a tangible difference in the health of our marine ecosystems.

Fazilette Khan, Mayor Candy Vaugahn and councillors pictured in front of GreenSeas Trust's new bin

Fazilette Khan, MNM, CEnv, IEng, Founder Trustee of The GreenSeas Trust, commented: “The placement of our first BinForGreenSeas here in Eastbourne is a significant achievement for us. Every bin we install plays a crucial role in reducing plastic pollution and educating the public about the impact of litter on marine life. We are grateful for the support of our grant givers, to enable us to award the Eastbourne community with our eye-catching bin and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have.”

The new bin in Eastbourne is strategically located at the pier entrance, a bustling area frequented by tourists and locals alike. Its nautical-themed design not only catches the eye but also serves as a constant reminder of the connection between human activities and the well-being of our oceans. The bin is specifically designed to collect PET plastic waste, a prevalent material in single-use bottles and containers that poses a significant threat to marine life.

The GreenSeas Trust initiative aligns with Eastbourne’s broader environmental goals. By encouraging the community to adopt responsible waste disposal habits, the Trust aims to reduce the alarming number of plastic bottles littered daily in the UK.

For context, the UK sees approximately 700,000 plastic water bottles littered every day. Marine plastic pollution has dire consequences for sea life, with many animals ingesting or becoming entangled in plastic waste. This new bin will serve as a powerful tool in the ongoing effort to protect marine ecosystems from the detrimental effects of plastic pollution.

For more information about the GreenSeas Trust and its initiatives, please visit www.greenseas.org.