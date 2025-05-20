Eastbourne WRAS charity shop reopening after refurbishment

We are excited to announce that our WRAS Charity Shop will officially reopen on May 26 following a short period of refurbishment to mark our 30-year anniversary.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the occasion, Alan Knight, OBE, President of International Animal Rescue and a long-time supporter of WRAS will be attending the reopening event as our very special guest.

The WRAS charity shop, located on Terminus Road, Eastbourne (a stone’s throw from the Premier Inn hotel) has undergone a significant refurbishment to enhance the shopping experience for our valued customers and donors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly updated store will feature a more modern layout, additional space for displaying items and much improved lighting. WRAS is pleased to announce the return of our ever-popular Vintage Corner, where shoppers can find unique items donated by the community.

Our Vintage Section

This well-loved section promises to once again offer one-of-a-kind items that make perfect gifts or personal treasures. To mark the reopening music will be generously provided by the Howlerz who are supported by the Anderina Border Morris dancers. There will also be numerous prizes in our anniversary charity raffle, ranging from a fantastic overnight stay at the Rathfinny Wine Estate including dinner and through to various gift vouchers

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome Alan Knight, OBE, as our special guest to celebrate this exciting milestone,” said Faye Carrick, shop manager for WRAS.

“The refurbishment of our charity shop represents an important step forward in our efforts to raise funds that will support the invaluable work we do across Sussex - rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing wildlife back into their natural environment while supporting local communities who may come into contact with injured animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are confident our supporters will enjoy the enhanced shopping experience and we are grateful for the impact their purchases will continue to have on our cause.”

Tell us your news

Patty, one of our dedicated volunteers who has generously given her time for over six years, shares:

"I volunteer on a Monday and you’ll usually find me steaming away preparing the clothes for sale. I love animals, the charity and other volunteers. I feel like I’m making a real difference helping both the wildlife in need with the income we raise, and the environment by selling preloved clothes. The improvements to the shop will make a huge difference, and we’re all excited to see how our work will continue to help wildlife in need."

Our volunteers have not only contributed their time to the charity shop’s operations over many years but have also played an essential role in the refurbishment process. Their hard work and dedication have transformed the space, ensuring that it’s even more welcoming and enjoyable for our customers. We are incredibly grateful for their efforts, which make such a positive impact on the overall shopping experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Knight, OBE, will be joining us at 10am for the grand reopening ceremony. Known for his dedication to animal welfare, Mr Knight’s support of our charity for the last 15 years and the continued support we receive from the wider community has been instrumental in our success. This year alone our staff and volunteers have already attended more than 2000 incidents with numbers in need rising every year.

WRAS is dedicated to providing essential care and rescue services for local wildlife, supporting vulnerable animals, and educating the public on our conservation efforts. Our charity shop plays a vital role in raising funds that directly support our operations, enabling us to continue our mission.

The WRAS Charity Shop will be open from 10am on May 26, and we invite all members of the community to join us for this special reopening event. We look forward to welcoming you and sharing the exciting updates we have in store!