Easter day crafts event in Hellingly is a hit!

By Jenny Seale
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 13:04 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 14:04 BST
The Easter Craft event at Hellingly Community Hub organised by Hellingly Parish Council, was a great success.

There were two fun-filled sessions, brilliant crafts, magical entertainment from Andy Hiccup, and lots of happy faces. Both sessions were fully booked and full of joy, creativity, and Easter fun.

The children enjoyed the crafts and searching for the secret word around the Hub as well as giggles provided by Andy's Magic Show.

There was much positive feedback and HPC went the extra mile with one parent saying, “Thank you so much for providing a dairy-free Easter egg—really thoughtful and very much appreciated. The quiet play room was welcome as a bit of respite from the busy older kids” and another commented, “My three children aged 6, 4 and 2 had a great time. Excellent value. The entertainment was perfect, and the kids loved the goody bags on arrival!”

Children enjoying the crafts at Hellingly Parish Council Easter Fun Day

Parish Clerk, Jenny Hoodless said, "We’re so grateful for the kind words and support, it means the world to us. Happy Easter from all of us at Hellingly Community Hub and The Hellingly Parish Council Team."

