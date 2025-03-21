ECMO Machine fundraiser for Brighton Hospital

On the 11th of January, we lost a beloved husband, father and friend, James Mc Dermott, at just 47 years old from sudden heart failure linked to Covid-19. James was a vibrant, kind, and loving person who brought joy and laughter to everyone around him.

RSC Brighton Hospital does not have an ECMO machine—an advanced life-support device. ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) temporarily takes over the function of the heart and lungs, allowing patients in critical condition to stabilize and recover. This option could not be offered to James. In fact there are only 8 ECMO machines available in the UK at this time, which is far too few considering how crucial they are.

It is heart-breaking to think that a city as large as Brighton doesn’t have access to this life-saving equipment. This could happen to anyone, at any time—none of us ever expects to need it, but when the worst happens, having the right medical support can mean the difference between life and death.

In James’s honour, we will be working towards raising as much as possible towards the £49,000 it costs to provide an ECMO machine for the hospital, ensuring that others facing similar emergencies have a better chance at survival. By donating, you’ll be directly contributing to saving lives in James’s name – https://www.gofundme.com/f/raise-funds-for-an-ecmo-machine-for-brighton-hospital

James and his beloved boys Oscar and Flynn

No amount is too small—every contribution brings us closer to our goal. Let’s come together to make a lasting impact and ensure James’s legacy lives on through this life-saving effort.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support.