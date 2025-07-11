EE looks to boost girls' self-confidence in the summer of sport

Sign up for EE Squad Socials, a free, fun, one-day football event taking place in Brighton this month

Teenage girls who play football really are onto a winner.

With both England and Wales in the summer tournament in Switzerland, new research from EE, the lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations, has found that girls involved in football communities have 'stronger emotional resilience, more positive peer relationships, and a greater sense of self-worth'.

More than ever before, social media presents a challenging landscape for teen girls with associated problems, including the pressure to maintain a curated online image, the possibility of cyberbullying, and decreased self-esteem.

Research carried out by EE in partnership with leading child and adolescent psychologist Dr Sheila Redfern, PhD, shows that being part of a football network significantly reduces the negative impact that social media and the online world can have on teenage girls’ self-esteem and confidence.

Additionally, the campaign introduces EE Squad Socials, which will take place in Brighton on Sunday, July 19 at the The Level, Union Road.

The upcoming EE Squad Socials initiative provides a vibrant space for teen girls and their families to play, connect, and celebrate their self-expression through football.

Tickets to the EE Squad Socials event are free. It will provide an offline environment where participants can get involved in a host of creative and football-related activities, can be found here.

Football helps inspire confidence

Dr Redfern’s report shows that 93% of girls who are part of a football network report feeling more confident, with over two-thirds (69%) saying it gives them a sense of belonging.

In contrast, of those girls who do not watch or play football, two-fifths (44%) say social media has affected their confidence, while one quarter (27%) of respondents admit it has reduced their self-esteem.

Girls involved in football are also more likely to develop strong emotional resilience (66%) than their counterparts (49%), with nearly three-quarters (72%) well equipped to cope with negative online experiences.

Three-fifths (61%) of girls who watch or play football also say they are comfortable confiding in friends and family over social media pressure. The study surveyed two groups of teenage girls aged 13-18.

Dr Sheila Redfern PhD said: “In recent years, we have seen an increased strain on the mental and emotional health of adolescent girls, which has been exacerbated due to increased exposure to the online world.

“The research carried out by EE has produced some important and striking results, shining a light on how being part of the football network can benefit teen girls’ wellbeing.''

The uplifting power of football

To bring these findings to life further, EE has enlisted the support of England legend Kelly Smith, who scored 46 goals in 117 appearances for the Lionesses.

She said: "Like so many other women, and now as a mother of two, looking at the world in which my daughters will grow up, it has been challenging navigating the online world.

“However, my involvement in the football community has always helped me to overcome these issues, and I know it will have a big impact on future generations too.’’

Kelly Engstrom, brand and demand generation director at EE, said: “As lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations, we recognise the power of the football network and its potential to make the world a better place. We know growing up in an online world brings unique challenges, and we are passionate about showcasing how this sport can help build young girls’ confidence.’’

Football helps build confidence

The latest research forms part of EE’s Everyone Needs a Squad campaign, which features players from across the Home Nations and grassroots footballers and shows how football can help build confidence and community.

As part of this, EE has launched a bespoke online platform called EE Squad, which helps teenage girls explore, build and grow their community around football, particularly in an online world where girls are often exposed to negativity.

To discover more, please visit EE LearnSmart.