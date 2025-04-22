Egg-ceptional turnout for Fernhurst Hub’s Easter Egg Hunt

Hub volunteer Pauline Colcutt inaugurated this Easter tradition 21 years ago and commented ‘Each year more kids turn up and each year we have to print off more maps and buy more eggs from the post office & store, which means our expectations are always exceeded and we love doing it ‘.
Mum of two Amy Bailey said ‘this is the highlight of the Easter holidays and the children count the days until it’s here. It’s just wonderful to see so many families coming together, as the children run around in the fresh air locating the chicks. Come rain or shine we’ll always be here’.
The Fernhurst Hub extends its gratitude to Tesco and Waitrose in Haslemere who kindle donated eggs for this event.