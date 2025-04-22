Egg-ceptional turnout for Fernhurst Hub’s Easter Egg Hunt

By Sally Matson
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 19:30 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 09:01 BST
On the dot of 2pm on Good Friday, the village green in front of the Fernhurst Hub was abuzz with excited children with their parents, ready to take part in the hub’s annual Easter Egg Hunt. A record 102 children queued patiently for their maps, before heading out across the village in search of carefully hidden chicks. Their reward for completing the hunt was a chocolate egg to take home.

Hub volunteer Pauline Colcutt inaugurated this Easter tradition 21 years ago and commented ‘Each year more kids turn up and each year we have to print off more maps and buy more eggs from the post office & store, which means our expectations are always exceeded and we love doing it ‘.

Mum of two Amy Bailey said ‘this is the highlight of the Easter holidays and the children count the days until it’s here. It’s just wonderful to see so many families coming together, as the children run around in the fresh air locating the chicks. Come rain or shine we’ll always be here’.

The Fernhurst Hub extends its gratitude to Tesco and Waitrose in Haslemere who kindle donated eggs for this event.

Ted & Emmy

1. Contributed

Ted & Emmy Photo: Submitted

Maeve, Paddy & Cora

2. Contributed

Maeve, Paddy & Cora Photo: Submitted

Sarah (11), Alex (10) & Joseph (7)

3. Contributed

Sarah (11), Alex (10) & Joseph (7) Photo: Submitted

Archer (6)

4. Contributed

Archer (6) Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:TescoWaitrose
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice