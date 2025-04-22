Egg-ceptional turnout for Fernhurst Hub’s Easter Egg Hunt

On the dot of 2pm on Good Friday, the village green in front of the Fernhurst Hub was abuzz with excited children with their parents, ready to take part in the hub’s annual Easter Egg Hunt. A record 102 children queued patiently for their maps, before heading out across the village in search of carefully hidden chicks. Their reward for completing the hunt was a chocolate egg to take home.