Enable Law renews partnership with Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

UK law firm Enable Law has renewed their partnership with Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity supports children under the age of five with cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments from across the Southeast. Their specialist early intervention services include physiotherapy, music therapy, speech and language therapy along with a community outreach service.

Many parents of children attending the service often require assistance complicated matters such as support with getting or amending an Education Health Care Plan (EHCP), accessing school places and getting the financial support they are entitled to. By partnering with the charity, Enable Law is on-hand to give families much-needed advice and support through a dedicated advice line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All families accessing Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity’s services have free access to the advice line. Families can ask for information and advice in relation to a specific issue or ask the Enable Law Team to provide them with a ‘Legal Health check’ to help them understand what they may be entitled to. Some of the common areas families often ask for support with include: EHCPs, school transport and other education matters, clinical negligence and personal injury related issues, disability facilities grants, Continuing Care assessments, house adaptations, welfare benefits as well as capacity and court of protection issues.

Glenys Creese and Stewart Young at Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity's centre.

Stewart Young, Partner at Enable Law said: “As a parent myself, I understand the importance of providing children with the best possible care. I’m proud to support the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity in their work to give children the help they need to reach their full learning potential. Our legal helpline is designed to help parents of children with additional needs understand what services and support they are entitled to and how to get it. Over the last year our firm has dedicated over 200 hours advising Dame Vera Lynn families. This year we plan to complement our free service by rolling out a series of expert webinars on some of the most commonly asked about topics to help families get their heads around issues ranging from EHCPs, Capacity Assessments and benefits to using litigation to access funds following a preventable injury.”

Glenys Creese, CEO of Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity said: “We are absolutely delighted that Enable Law has renewed their partnership with us by sponsoring our legal advice line. It is an invaluable resource and provided completely free for our families. Often, it can be a huge challenge, and very costly, for parents of children with disabilities to negotiate their way through the minefield of red tape and paperwork required to secure a place in their chosen educational establishment and so to be able to access free legal advice is one that is highly appreciated. We very much look forward to continuing our relationship with Stewart and the team at Enable Law.”