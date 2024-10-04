English Martyrs Catholic Primary School hosts successful fundraising quiz

By Andrew Harvey
Contributor
Published 4th Oct 2024, 09:10 GMT
English Martyrs Catholic Primary School is thrilled to announce the resounding success of our recent fundraising event, “Beat the TV Quizmaster,” held on the evening of Friday 27 September 2024. Arranged by the School Governors to support essential repairs to the fabric of our school building, the event brought together our wonderful community for an evening of fun, competition, and generosity.

The highlight of the evening was the quiz itself, expertly hosted by renowned question setter Angus McDonald from popular TV shows such as “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” and “Weakest Link.” This special guest, a friend of one of our esteemed Governors, added an extra layer of excitement and prestige to the event.

We are incredibly grateful to all our attendees whose enthusiasm and participation made the evening unforgettable. Their support was instrumental in helping us raise the impressive total of just under £800, which will go directly towards the much-needed repairs.

We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the local businesses in and around Worthing for their generous contributions to our raffle prizes. Special mentions go to Efes Town restaurant, Ceroc Sussex, Morrisons, Tesco, and Waitrose. Their donations significantly enhanced the event and contributed to its overall success.

The community spirit and support demonstrated at “Beat the TV Quizmaster” have been truly inspiring. We are deeply appreciative of everyone who played a part in this fantastic evening and look forward to continuing our efforts to improve our school for the benefit of all our students.

English Martyrs Catholic Primary School in Worthing integrates Catholic values like compassion, respect, and integrity into daily activities and the curriculum. Pupils practice these values through community service, reflective assemblies, and a strong pastoral care system, fostering both academic and personal growth.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

Thank you once again to everyone who made this event possible. Together, we are making a difference!

