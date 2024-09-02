Enhancing community safety: Charity donates life-saving defibrillator to Polegate Town Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The local charity, Eastbourne Area Community First Responders, has generously donated a defibrillator to the residents of Polegate, further strengthening the area’s network of strategically placed defibrillators.

The new defibrillator, located at the entrance of The Mill development on Jubilee Drive, is the town’s 11th public access defibrillator and the first of two to be donated by the charity.

Polegate Town Council has taken responsibility for maintaining this vital resource, ensuring it remains accessible through the British Heart Foundation’s network, which is linked to the nationwide database used by Ambulance Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polegate Mayor, Councillor Dan Dunbar, met with the charity's chairman, Alec Stephens, to accept the defibrillator.

Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar with Alec Stephens of Eastbourne Area Community First Responders.

Councillor Dunbar expressed his gratitude, stating: “We are extremely thankful for this donation, which will significantly enhance our coverage of public access defibrillators in the town. In the event of cardiac arrest, every minute without CPR and defibrillation reduces the chance of survival by up to 10%. This is why we are committed to increasing the availability of defibrillators throughout our town.”

For those interested in receiving training on how to use defibrillators and perform CPR, Eastbourne Area Community First Responders are offering free training sessions.

For further details, please email [email protected]