Enhancing community safety: Charity donates life-saving defibrillator to Polegate Town Council
The new defibrillator, located at the entrance of The Mill development on Jubilee Drive, is the town’s 11th public access defibrillator and the first of two to be donated by the charity.
Polegate Town Council has taken responsibility for maintaining this vital resource, ensuring it remains accessible through the British Heart Foundation’s network, which is linked to the nationwide database used by Ambulance Services.
Polegate Mayor, Councillor Dan Dunbar, met with the charity's chairman, Alec Stephens, to accept the defibrillator.
Councillor Dunbar expressed his gratitude, stating: “We are extremely thankful for this donation, which will significantly enhance our coverage of public access defibrillators in the town. In the event of cardiac arrest, every minute without CPR and defibrillation reduces the chance of survival by up to 10%. This is why we are committed to increasing the availability of defibrillators throughout our town.”
For those interested in receiving training on how to use defibrillators and perform CPR, Eastbourne Area Community First Responders are offering free training sessions.
For further details, please email [email protected]
