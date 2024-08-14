Esquire Developments becomes headline sponsor of Arundel Festival of The Arts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s an exciting month for the Arundel community and award-winning developer Esquire Developments, who recently launched their luxury, 90-home development ‘Arundel Gate’ on Ford Road, their first development outside of Kent.

For the Arundel community, August brings the Festival of The Arts to the historic town, bringing in visitors from both surrounding areas and from afar – a festival that Esquire Developments is proud to be the headline sponsor of. The Esquire stand will be based on the Festival stall near the cobbles.

Following on from the recent opening of their brand-new Sales and Choices Suite on site, Esquire confirms that the striking, four-bedroom ‘Bishop’ showhome is set to open this month which will welcome guests six days a week. Next door to the showhome, a view unit home is being donated for the Arts Festival, providing a space for a selection of artists to showcase their work to those taking part in the trail.

Head of Sales and Marketing Miss Alex Mattingly said “A lot of preparation has gone into being the headline sponsor of the Festival of The Arts this year, and in readying our view unit for the gallery trail. Everyone at Esquire has been so excited to bring more of our presence to the Arundel community, and the Sales Team in particular is looking forward to meeting those taking part in the trail and those registering their interest in a home at Arundel Gate.”

CGI of Bishop Showhome.

Arundel Gate features 90 exquisitely designed homes ranging from two to five bedrooms. Each home is meticulously crafted with the homeowner in mind, boasting amenities such as driveway parking with a garage and EV charger, underfloor heating on the ground floor, fully integrated NEFF appliance kitchens.

The larger properties also include dressing rooms, full height windows and luxurious free-standing baths. The development also offers extensive community green spaces, two play areas, and a maze, enhancing the living experience for residents.

Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the development are now available to reserve off-plan on Esquire’s website, Rightmove and Zoopla, also giving potential buyers the chance to personalise their new home by choosing their internal finishes from an expansive, high specification range of choices, from Kitchen cupboards, worksurfaces to bathroom tiles.

The development that is also in Stewardship with the Duke of Norfolk is the first in the area to contribute over £1,000,000 to improving the local community, from support in education to healthcare.

The Arundel Sales team will be taking appointments from Saturday, August 17 to view the brand new showhome, and for those to register their interest in this luxury, 90-home development.