Essential work to upgrade drainage network in Hassocks to start in July

On Saturday 5 July 2025, West Sussex County Council will start work to alleviate the risk of flooding on the highway from excess rainwater by upgrading and repairing the drainage network on Keymer Road in Hassocks.The essential works are expected to last for nine weeks until the end of August.

West of the railway bridge a new drainage network will be installed between Keymer Road and Station Approach.

Between the railway bridge and Woodlands Road roundabout some minor drainage improvements and repairs will be made.

From the junction of Chancellors Park Road with Keymer Road heading north, a new drainage network will be installed to divert excess rainwater away from Spitalford bridge.

West of Parklands Road up to Ockley lane, the existing drainage network will be repaired.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The works on Keymer Road will be extensive and we will make every effort to reduce disruption to road users, residents and businesses as far as possible. To maintain the flow of traffic, some parking restrictions may be needed.

“The station will remain open throughout the works. West of the railway bridge, most work will be carried out at night when the road will need to be closed. During the day the road will be open but traffic may experience delays when driving under the bridge. Works to the east of the railway bridge will be undertaken during the day with two-way lights to manage traffic flow.

Map of drainage works on Keymer Road, Hassocks

“On Chancellors Park Road up to Keymer Infant School, work is scheduled for during the school summer holidays. Parking restrictions may be needed to complete this work with the road closed to traffic.

“West of Parklands Road from Grand Avenue to Oakley Lane the road will need to be closed for up to one week, but most of the work will be completed with a combination of two-way and three-way lights to keep the road open.

“It will be necessary to have a dedicated site office during the works. The most suitable location is the park on Dale Terrace which will be temporarily closed to the public.

“We apologise for the temporary inconvenience these essential works to the drainage network will cause. They are necessary to provide long-term improvements to flood risk resilience in Hassocks.”

Further information can be found on one.network. https://one.network/?GB142955224