Etchingham Village Voice

AIR AMBULANCE: The Etchingham Trust for Sports and Recreation (ETSR), the Trust that runs Etchingham Village Halls, registered charity number 1076642, have a presentation on September 19 at 7.30pm by Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex (AAKSS) about the work they do and how you can help.

Tickets are £10 and will be on sale from the beginning of August. Tickets will be available from Etchingham Post Office, or by contacting Colin Boylett 01580 819532 [email protected] all proceeds from ticket sales, after very minor expenses, will be shared by the two charities (ETSR) and (AAKSS).

To keep the helicopters flying, and the Rapid Response Vehicles on the road costs £56,000 every day, 88% of that funding comes from donations and fundraising.

Etchingham Church

MORE TALKS: We are hoping to be able to put on more talks and presentations to raise funds to support our village halls. Let is know if you have ideas for interesting speakers, perhaps you have attended a presentation elsewhere that others would find interesting. Let us know by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]

BABY & TODDLER GROUP: The Etchingham Baby and Toddler group continues to run throughout the summer, every Wednesday in the Parker Hall, 10am to 11am. Lots of toys for the children and a chance for a coffee break and meet up with other parents, £2 towards the cost of hiring the hall.

COMMUNITY SPEEDWATCH: Can you help Etchingham Community Speedwatch (CSW)? Etchingham CSW always needs new volunteers to replace those that have to give up for personal or health reasons, or move out of the village. Speedwatch is NOT about getting drivers fines or points on their licence, it is designed as an educational tool to remind drivers of the speed limits in our villages. Yes, those observed exceeding the speed limit by a significant amount have the car details forwarded to the Police and the registered keeper of the vehicle will receive a warning letter, no further action will be taken unless the vehicle details are recorded by CSW groups on numerous occasions. Etchingham CSW has been operating since January 2014. Volunteers do not need to spend a lot of time at the roadside – half an hour a month is just as useful as several hours. Our sessions are normally half an hour but can be longer.

The first step is to visit the CSW website https://www.communityspeedwatch.org/ where you can find out all you need to know about CSW, to volunteer go to the ‘Register’ tab and select ‘Join existing’, then follow the instructions to register. As soon as the registration is complete the local co-ordinator will be sent your contact details, he will contact you to complete the joining process and get you started on sessions.

We are currently working on getting Hurst Green Speedwatch operating again, so if you live between the villages you might like to join Hurst Green instead of, or as well as Etchingham. Contact the Etchingham Co-ordinator; 01580 819532 [email protected]

HURST GREEN: If you are a Hurst Green resident reading this, we are in the process of getting the Hurst Green group operating again, please consider offering to volunteer. We will be holding the first two roadside sessions next week, with a couple of the Etchingham volunteers, if you see us out on the roadside you are welcome to come and talk to us if you want to find out more details.

ETSR 100 CLUB: Have you joined the ETSR 100 Club to help raise funds for the running and maintenance of the Village Halls, there is a monthly draw with three cash prizes, for more details on how to join contact the ETSR Administrator, at [email protected] or 07855 239848.

HIRE THE HALLS: It is easy to hire the village halls for your next children’s party, celebration, club meeting or whatever else you have in mind. For all information about the halls please take a look at the updated website etchinghamvillagehalls.co.uk or contact the ETSR Administrator, at [email protected] or 07855 239848.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open daily, 10am to 4pm, for visits and private prayer.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday Services are at 11am every Sunday, unless advised otherwise. Sunday August 10, United Benefice service at St Philip’s Burwash Weald (no morning service at Etchingham, Evensong at Etchingham, 4.30pm, with Reverend Thomas Pelham; August 17, Reverend Thomas Pelham; August 24, Canon Patrick Sales; August 31, United Benefice Service, Reverend Thomas Pelham.

CHURCH CONTACT: For Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings and all Pastoral matters, contact Reverend Thomas Pelham 07856 256174 [email protected] , for other Church related matters contact the Churchwardens, Caroline Moore 01580 819272 and Mary Barnes 01580 819142

