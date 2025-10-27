Etchingham Village Voice

October 31

FIREWORKS: Etchingham Improvements Committee are pleased to announce that the Etchingham Firework Display is back this year. It will be on Saturday November 15, we have a brand new venue this year, with the kind permission of the Ahrens family it will be held on the Cricket Field. As the Cricket Field is close to the village, and understandably, some people may be concerned about possible upset to their pets, so EIC have arranged for a low noise display that will be set to music. BBQ and Bar from 6pm, bonfire lighting 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm. After the fireworks the Club will be open with live music from local band The Mild Stallions, all are welcome at the Club, no need to be a member, although you are welcome to join, £10 per year. Put the date in your diaries, if you have any questions email [email protected]

MORE TALKS: Following on from the recent talk by the Air Ambulance we are hoping to be able to put on more talks and presentations to raise funds to support our village halls. Let us know if you have ideas for interesting speakers, perhaps you have attended a presentation elsewhere that others would find interesting. Let us know by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]

PLAYGROUND FUNDRAISING: The village playgrounds in Etchingham, East Sussex are run and maintained by a charity Trust, The Etchingham Recreation Grounds (Queen's Garden) Trust [ERGT], the Parish Council is the sole Trustee. A couple of years ago all the play equipment in Queen's Garden was replaced, at a considerable cost. This equipment will, of course, need replacing at sometime in the future, so the Trust is aiming to raise at least £1,000 every year to build up the funds, so that when the time comes to replace or update items some of the funds will already be in place and less fundraising will be needed at the time, and also ensure there are funds available for repairs when needed.

Community Matters

A few years ago, ERGT inherited the Viper Play Area on Station Approach, the equipment in that area is now nearing the end of its useful life, so substantial fundraising will soon be needed for repairs and replacement in that area, every penny raised now will ease the financial burden later. When you are shopping online you can help raise funds, at no cost to you. log into Give as You Live (GAYL) first and use the link on the GAYL site to go to the site you are buying from, GAYL will pay a small percentage from your purchase to ERGT, to join Give as You Live to raise funds for ERGT, use this link to sign up https://www.giveasyoulive.com/join/ergt . There are over 6,000 online businesses on GAYL, and it is not just shopping, also insurance and holidays and other services. We have now set up a new donation page at GAYL if you want to just donate a cash sum www.donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/etchingham-playgrounds if you are having a clear out and planning to give away some items, perhaps suggest a donation to the playground fund.

COMMUNITY SPEEDWATCH: Can you help Etchingham Community Speedwatch (CSW)? Etchingham CSW always needs new volunteers to replace those that have to give up for personal or health reasons, or move out of the village. Speedwatch is NOT about getting drivers fines or points on their licence, it is designed as an educational tool to remind drivers of the speed limits in our villages. Yes, those observed exceeding the speed limit by a significant amount have the car details forwarded to the Police and the registered keeper of the vehicle will receive a warning letter, no further action will be taken unless the vehicle details are recorded by CSW groups on numerous occasions. Etchingham CSW has been operating since January 2014. Volunteers do not need to spend a lot of time at the roadside – half an hour a month is just as useful as several hours. Our sessions are normally half an hour but can be longer.

The first step is to visit the CSW website https://www.communityspeedwatch.org/ where you can find out all you need to know about CSW, to volunteer go to the ‘Register’ tab and select ‘Join existing’, then follow the instructions to register. As soon as the registration is complete the local co-ordinator will be sent your contact details, he will contact you to complete the joining process and get you started on sessions.

ETSR 100 CLUB: The winners in September were Jane Gilbert, Susan Mumford and Paul Warren, the winners of the October Draw are Sara Hockett, Shaun & Eleanor Knowles and Paul Stott. Have you joined the ETSR 100 Club to help raise funds for the running and maintenance of the Village Halls, there is a monthly draw with three cash prizes, for more details on how to join contact the ETSR Administrator, at [email protected] or 07855 239848.

HIRE THE HALLS: It is easy to hire the village halls for your next children’s party, celebration, club meeting or whatever else you have in mind. For all information about the halls please take a look at the updated website etchinghamvillagehalls.co.uk or contact the ETSR Administrator, at [email protected] or 07855 239848.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open daily, 10am to 4pm, for visits and private prayer.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday Services are at 11am every Sunday, unless advised otherwise.

EVENSONG FOR REMEMBRANCE: The choir of St. Peters, Bexhill present Evensong for Remembrance at Etchingham Church on Saturday November 8. Staring ay 4pm with Tea and Cakes, Evensong at 4.30 followed by a short concert, all welcome.

CHURCH CONTACT: For Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings and all Pastoral matters, contact Reverend Thomas Pelham 07856 256174 [email protected] , for other Church related matters contact the Churchwardens, Caroline Moore 01580 819272 and Mary Barnes 01580 819142

YOUR EVENTS: As soon as you have the details send them to me to add to this page, get the details to me as soon as you have them to get maximum publicity. Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I normally need information by 10pm on Sunday, Monday afternoon at the latest, to be sure it will be in time for inclusion. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07483 211838 or email [email protected]