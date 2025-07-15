Excellence award retained by Egerton Park

Bexhill's oasis has been recognised as one of the country’s best green spaces for an incredible thirteenth year in a row.

Egerton Park has once again been awarded a Green Flag Award, an accolade for green spaces that boast the highest possible environmental standards, are beautifully maintained and offer much for visitors to enjoy.

The Green Flag Award scheme is run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy and recognises well-managed parks and green spaces nationwide.

Egerton Park has long been a favourite with local residents and visitors alike, offering access to green space and nature in the centre of the town as well as an impressive range of recreational facilities.

Cllr Hazel Timpe and Cllr Christine Bayliss joined idverde staff, council officers and Bexhill in Bloom volunteers to celebrate the Green Flag Award

Cllr Hazel Timpe, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services and tourism at Rother District Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Egerton Park has received a Green Flag Award for the thirteenth consecutive year.

“This award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining the park to such a high standard. I would like to thank our contractor idverde, our officers and the Bexhill in Bloom volunteers who all work so hard to keep the park looking attractive at a time when we have limited resources available due the significant financial challenges facing the council.”

Facilities available at the park include a children’s play-zone, refreshment kiosk, refurbished tennis courts, kickabout and pickleball courts and an outdoor gym.

There is also a sensory garden incorporating planting, willow tunnels and sculptures, and the park has new public toilets and a Changing Places facility.

Cllr Timpe continued: “As we have been enjoying some lovely warm weather and with the summer school holidays approaching, I encourage people to come along and make the most of this amazing local space. Try your hand at tennis, use the outdoor gym or playground or just relax in the lovely surroundings."

Egerton Park was among 2,250 parks recognised nationally this year, the largest number since the award scheme began 29 years ago.

Paul Todd MBE, Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved in Egerton Park who have worked tirelessly to ensure that it achieves the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.

“Quality parks and green spaces like this park make the country a heathier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.

“Crucially, Egerton Park is a vital green space for communities in Rother to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis it is a free and safe space for families to socialise. It also provides important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”