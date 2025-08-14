Exciting new chapter for Crowborough: Wolfe Pavilion Project moves ahead

A bold and transformative vision for community space is taking shape in Crowborough, as the Wolfe Pavilion Project moves to the next phase. The Wolfe Recreation Ground Trust has confirmed its commitment to progressing the development, setting the stage for a revitalised and inclusive pavilion in the heart of the town.

The Wolfe Recreation Ground Trust, a registered charity, exists to maintain the Wolfe Recreation Ground in Crowborough for the benefit of local residents. The land was gifted to the town by Emma Sarah Wolfe in 1910. She bequeathed the land, along with £1,000 to be used for its upkeep, to the community.

Emma Sarah Wolfe was born in 1834 and lived in Crowborough at High Brooms in the 1890s. The Wolfe family's wealth was established through their successful stockbroking and share dealing business in London.

Today, the site includes children’s play areas, free-use tennis and multi-use courts, and football and cricket pitches, with facilities actively used by local clubs including Crowborough Cricket Club and Crowborough Athletic Football Club Juniors.

Artist Impression of the proposed Wolfe Pavilion

The Trust is operated by a single trustee - Crowborough Town Council - whose councillors act as a corporate body. The Council’s Sports and Recreation Committee also manages the day-to-day maintenance of the site.

Following a detailed Pre-Planning Report indicating likely approval of the scheme with certain amendments, the Council initially advised the Trust to move forward with adjusted plans. While the demolition of the café kiosk was recommended as an intermediate solution to progress the sale of the cottage as a residential dwelling, extended discussions led to a pivotal shift in strategy.

Instead of demolishing the kiosk immediately, the Trust has opted for a revised, cost-conscious approach: incorporating it into the wider pavilion redevelopment project. This decision allows for greater flexibility and financial efficiency. Wolfe Cottage will now be retained for potential future use as a community office space, owing to its prime location and parking access.

Next Steps: Design & Planning Underway

Acclaimed architecture firm MacKellar Schwerdt has been appointed to lead the design process. Over the next three months, the architects will prepare a comprehensive planning application, supported by a full suite of design, planning, and sustainability documents. The Town Council is funding these stages of the pavilion redevelopment project using Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds.

CIL is a government policy that allows local authorities to collect financial contributions from developers when new housing or commercial developments are built. These funds are then reinvested in local infrastructure -such as parks, schools, roads, and community spaces - to support growing populations. In this case, CIL funding is helping to bring much-needed improvements to Wolfe Recreation Ground, ensuring it is revitalised to serve as a high-quality space for sport, leisure, and local events.

Public Consultation: Community at the Heart

True to the spirit of community development, the Trust is placing strong emphasis on public consultation during the planning phase. Project developments, risks, and key decisions will be reviewed and approved at convened Trust meetings. Councillors, including the Chair of the Sports and Recreation Committee and the Mayor, will be kept informed throughout the process.

Committee Chair, Councillor Kay Moss, who has been overseeing this project closely since day one, said: “I look forward to seeing the plans drawn up so far, becoming a reality with the possible help with funding from Wealden District Council."

Get Involved: Share Your Views

To ensure broad community input, a range of engagement opportunities is being explored. These include appearances at the Farmers’ Market, Repair Café, pop-up consultation stalls, and digital outreach via local websites and the “Crowborough Watch” Facebook group. Community voices will play a vital role in shaping the final vision for the Wolfe Pavilion, reinforcing its role as a space built for all.

Mayor, Councillor Natalie Whittle said: “The Wolfe Pavilion project is just part of the Town Council’s continued commitment to improve local recreation grounds and open spaces. The Pavilion is a key community asset which we are eager to bring back into use as soon as possible.”