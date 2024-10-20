Exciting plans unveiled for Christmas in Chichester 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester BID, Chichester District Council and Chichester City Council have joined forces to deliver Christmas in Chichester 2024.

Promising to be the most festive and magical season yet, the city will come alive with enchanting events, seasonal shopping, dining and entertainment experiences for all ages to enjoy.

Christmas in Chichester 2024 will feature a Christmas tree theme inspired by Chichester Festival Theatre’s family-friendly production ‘Hey! Christmas Tree’. Highlights of the season include a captivating Christmas Tree Stroll, Festive Family Day, Christmas Market and a programme of exciting events in Priory Park.

Light Up Chichester

This year’s celebrations will kick off with a newly reimagined format for the much-anticipated Christmas Light Switch On, which takes place on Saturday 23 November. Presented by Chichester BID and Chichester City Council, Light Up Chichester will start from 11am with family friendly entertainment and activities including a light show, live music and snow machine. Chichester District Council will host a pop-up food event on East Street featuring wonderful local eateries and suppliers. The Christmas cheer will continue with Light Up Chichester: The Afterparty, which includes evening events and festive menus hosted at venues across the city from 5pm until late.

Christmas Tree Stroll – A Winter Wander through the City

Also launching on Saturday 23 November will be a spectacular Christmas Tree Stroll. Visitors can discover beautifully decorated Christmas trees located around Chichester city centre, with a special highlight of six unique Christmas tree sculptures created by local artists using sustainable materials. The sculptures have been specially-commissioned by Chichester BID to help bring a sense of creativity and environmental awareness to the festive celebrations.

The trees will be on display throughout the Christmas period and have been generously sponsored by Chichester District Council, Chichester City Council, Blue Spire Accountants, Kiwi Recruitment and Chichester Festival Theatre.

Christmas Window Competition

Complementing the Christmas Tree Stroll, the city’s businesses will once again take part in Chichester BID’s beloved Festive Window Competition. Shoppers and visitors can enjoy festive window displays, all following a Christmas Tree theme.

Festive Family Day

On Saturday 14 December, Chichester BID will host its Festive Family Day. Families can take part in free arts, crafts, storytelling and more at various locations around the city whilst enjoying the festive street entertainment between stops. V2 will also be in the city to add to the atmosphere.

Christmas Markets

The festive atmosphere will continue with the return of Chichester District Council's popular Cross Market and More on Sunday 24 November, offering a vibrant mix of food, stalls and unique gifts. From 7 - 15 December, the Chichester Christmas Market will take over East and North Street, selling Christmas gifts and a mouthwatering selection of festive food and drink from local vendors.

Christmas in the Park

With no corner of the city overlooked, Chichester District Council will be making Christmas magical in Chichester’s beautiful Priory Park with a special programme of festive events that run from 1-15 December, including a specially-commissioned pantomime, silent discos in The Guildhall to celebrate the launch of The Novium Museum’s ‘I Grew Up 80s’ exhibition as well as family arts and crafts activities, storytelling and more.

Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID, says: "Christmas in Chichester is such an important and magical time for our city. I’m delighted to be working closely with our partners at Chichester City Council and Chichester District Council to ensure that people from near and far experience the true spirit of Christmas in Chichester. We are also thrilled to be collaborating with Chichester Festival Theatre, which brings so much Christmas cheer and entertainment to the city. With a record number of new shops, restaurants and bars having opened in the city this year, Chichester truly is the place to celebrate the season with friends and family."

Councillor Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council, says: “We are really pleased to be able to work with our partners to deliver some really exciting Christmas activities and events, to encourage people to come and visit our beautiful historic city and discover everything it has to offer. All of the partners involved have been working really hard to create something special for the city and I’m excited for the start of what will be a busy festive season. It will be wonderful to see people from across the area and further afield enjoying Christmas in our wonderful city and supporting our local businesses and attractions.”

To find out more visit chichesterbid.co.uk/christmas