Experience Bloom & Grow at the Weald & Downland Living Museum this summer

This summer, the Weald & Downland Living Museum invites nature lovers of all ages to its first ever Bloom & Grow weekend on 28 – 29 June 2025.

Highlights of the weekend include:

Meet the Fairy Queen and Holly King under the Aspen Tree, where you can connect with the seasons and take home ‘wish scrolls’ filled with positive affirmations.

Gather around the campfire for woodland survival workshops to learn practical skills like knot tying and outdoor survival techniques.

Join Medical Herbalist Emma Baynes who will be exploring the healing properties of plants during a series of timed talks held in Poplar Cottage.

Find serenity with sound bath taster sessions to help you relax and reset in the calming environment of the House from Boarhunt.

Create stunning keepsakes with botanical art printing guided by Print Botanicals – an activity suitable for all ages.

Marc Meltonville will be demonstrating the distillation of essential oils, perfumes and rosewater in Tindalls Cottage.

The Museum’s knowledgeable Gardens Team will be hosting timed talks about the extensive gardens.

There will also be a chance to learn more about beekeeping and flax processing, create botanical wood cut prints and much more.

Celebrate the beauty of nature and nurture your senses

Hannah Miller, Interpretation Manager at the Museum comments, "We look forward to welcoming visitors this summer to join in with a true celebration of nature! Bloom & Grow will be a wonderful opportunity to escape the everyday, reconnect with nature, and enjoy unique activities. It’s also a glorious time of year to explore our open air Museum and see the historic gardens in full bloom.”

Explore the Museum at Your Pace

With over 40-acres of open space, fascinating historic buildings, and woodland trails, the Weald & Downland Living Museum is the perfect destination for discovery and relaxation.

As well as the hands-on activities, visitors will be able to feed the ducks at the mill pond, see the working animals and enjoy the dedicated play area for children.

Enjoy a weekend full of nature-based activities

Refuel at the Museum’s Waterside Café or bring your own picnic to enjoy at various spots around the site.

Plan Your Visit

Tickets for this event weekend are available to book online now, visit wealddown.co.uk for more information. Prices for adults start at £16.90 and are limited in number for this event, so book now to guarantee your ticket. Children under 5 enter for free, and additional family package tickets are available. Dogs on short leads are also welcome.