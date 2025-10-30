Explore WWII legends: Dambusters and Douglas Bader at Sage House

Busting the Dam

Sage House is delighted to announce two fascinating upcoming talks exploring extraordinary figures and feats from the Second World War.

Dambusters: A Triumph of Genius and Courage – Wednesday 26th November, 5.30pm–7:00pm

Join Harry Sherrard for a captivating presentation on the daring Dambusters Raid of 16–17 May 1943. Discover how RAF 617 Squadron used Barnes Wallis’s innovative “bouncing bomb” to breach German dams, crippling industry and boosting Allied morale. This illustrated talk brings one of the most remarkable feats of arms of WWII vividly to life.

Douglas Bader: Courage Without Limits – Monday 22nd December, 5:30pm–7:00pm

An illustration of Douglas Bader by Roger Clark

Learn about the extraordinary story of Douglas Bader, the legendary RAF fighter ace who lost both legs but refused to be grounded. Join Roger Clark, local historian and former schoolteacher, for a wonderfully illustrated talk celebrating Bader’s daring exploits and indomitable spirit.

Tickets: £10 per person, includes tea, coffee, and cake.

Spaces are limited, so early booking is strongly recommended.

All proceeds from both events will support Sage House, your local dementia charity, helping people living with dementia and their families in the community.

For more information or to book tickets: www.dementiasupport.org.uk/whats-on