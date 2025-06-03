Eye catching display at Bexhill Town Council shop window

What a great eye-catching window display has been set up by the Jesus Loves Bexhill litter picking team. It's there for another few days, so there is still a chance to have a look and see if you know anyone in the photographs. Not sure about the chap on an elephant, but there is a little Bexhill elephant history.

Thank you to the staff at Bexhill Town Council who were so helpful when the display was put up, offering all sorts of aids to make sure the job was done easily and effective.

They also helped by displaying notices in every Town Council noticeboard around the town, encouraging people to see the display and go along to the "Open Meeting" at Homely Treatz 21 Western Road at 10.30am this Saturday the 7th June, where you can hear more and sign up to be a part of their group.

Thank you Town Council.