Faerie Festival organisers aim to create a new world record in the Sussex countryside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrating its 18th year, Faerie Festival — taking place from 16th–18th May in the enchanting countryside of Alfriston — is set to make history with a magical world record attempt. Festival-goers will come together in a moment of unity and belief as they participate in the largest-ever gathering of people saying “I Do Believe in Fairies” and clapping their hands at the same time.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The record-breaking event is scheduled for Saturday 17th May at 6pm, where attendees will be invited to join in this joyful celebration of magic, folklore, and community.

Whether participating for fun or as a heartfelt expression of belief, festival-goers will create a powerful collective moment of enchantment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Faerie Festival has always been about celebrating the magic of nature, community, and positive energy,” says Matthew Callow, organiser of Faerie Festival.

Nova Halo, performing at the event

“We wanted to do something truly special this year— something that embodies the spirit of faeries, folklore, and human connection. What better way than to unite people in a shared moment of joy and belief?”

The attempt aligns with the festival’s core values of wonder, unity, and transformation.

“There’s so much uncertainty in the world right now, but belief in the power of positive thoughts and collective goodwill is something that transcends cultures and traditions,” adds Matthew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope this event will not only set a world record, but inspire people to carry that sense of magic and optimism into their daily lives.”

Fire Performer 'Kate' from Poi Passion

The team has already seen a wave of excitement during their recent promo campaign in Brighton, where unicorns roamed the streets spreading faerie magic.

“People loved it!” says Matthew. “We were constantly stopped for photos — commuters, café staff, tourists — everyone wanted to join in the fun. It really showed how much people are craving something light-hearted, imaginative, and joyful.”

To mark this special occasion, local representatives and public figures have been invited to act as official witnesses to the record attempt, adding to the significance of this unique celebration of community and folklore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faerie Festival is renowned for its immersive faerie-themed experience, featuring live music, workshops, mystical market stalls, and performances.

​This year, the event will be even more enchanting as it creates a world record with its unique initiative.

For more information about Faerie Festival, visit www.magicalfestivals.co.uk.