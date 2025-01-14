Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fairlight Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PEWS NEWS Worship at Fairlight this Sunday, January 19, will be a service of Holy Communion at St Peter’s at 11 am. The 10.45 am service at Pett Methodist Chapel will be led by Steve Wise. Early readers will be aware that the first Café Refresh of the New Year is on Thursday, January 16 starting at 10.30 am at St Peter’s, the church’s winter residence. Char, coffee, chat and countless chapters in countless books – all await you. Nip in and have a sip!

FAIRLIGHT’S FAMED FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB This Friday’s lunch will be Thai curry and then cheesecake. Singer Joe Phillips brings you the entertainment. Next Friday, January 24, your lunch will be fishcakes with Dauphinoise potatoes, and Viennetta for afters. Eyes down – the entertainment is Bingo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEWS BLACKOUT – OR JUST A BLACK SPOT? News in Fairlight is certainly in short supply at present, with the dark skies full of their own blackness, a characteristic shared by much of the season’s ice which tends to be thick, black and evil.

User (UGC) Submitted

FAIRLIGHT ASTRONOMERS This popular recent group positively welcomed the very dark and hopefully pretty devoid of light pollution when they bravely met in the open air of Wood Field last week. The eager stargazers were able to enjoy close-up views of Venus, Saturn Jupiter and Mars and exciting telescopic views of the Moon’s craters, valleys and mountain ranges. As befits a family newspaper, I shall forbear recalling Dick Emery’s astronomer sketch.

FAIRLIGHT PLAYERS While the Astronomers were enjoying the distant night life in the chilly open air, the Players were auditioning for their May production, the premiere of Gail Force Nine by top author Kate O’Hearn, who will be directing with Giselle Youseman. No announcements were made, which usually means they still have one or two to be cast, or fine tuned. We’ll let you know…

LET’S HEAR IT FOR THE MAYOR. Cllr Andrew Mier can be relied upon to keep us informed with useful local government information, which can be abstruse or even esoteric. His latest includes a communique from the Chief Executive Officer of East Sussex County Council about the abolition of Rother District Council and the move towards Sussex, as a whole and also including Brighton and Hove City Council, being led by a Mayor. This is far more detailed than would comfortably fit in this column and there is an increasing amount of information available on the web.

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway