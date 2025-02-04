Fairlight Village Voice

PEWS NEWS St Peter’s is the home for this Sunday’s 11 am service, which will be Morning Praise. This Sunday, Pett Methodists are having a Church outing, and their 10.15 am service will be with friends at St Leonards Methodist Church.

FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB Today there will be jacket potatoes for lunch, with fillings, and there’s chocolate gateaux to follow. The High Sheriff of East Sussex will be giving a talk, and there is also attention to toenails and to hearing aids as well. Next Friday, February 14, there’s cottage pie with jam roly poly to follow. Financial Adviser Douglas Rowe will be along to speak to the group.

SOMETHING FOR ALL READERS TO DIGEST There’s a note from Keith Miller, Chair of the Players, wondering how many out there enjoy reading, and if any of them would like to be part of a smallish group reading and evaluating play scripts for possible production if suitable for our stage, the acting company and the audience. The Players’ admin keeps a lot of members busy from show to show, and so they would like to form a new reading group to fill this gap. The idea was tried not long ago and worked then, so surely this is an idea worth repeating. Please contact Keith Miller if you are interested. fairlightplayers.org.uk will find him.

THE MOVING FINGER The village can be justly proud of the fact that the Fairlight Players will be 75 this year. And, fortuitously, they will be presenting the world premiere of a play written especially for them by renowned local author Kate O’Hearn. Kate was born in Toronto and raised mainly in New York City and in 2008, published her first book Shadow of the Dragon – Kyra. Thisn she has followed with further series – Pegasus, Valkyre, Titans, Escape from Atlantis. She writes in the market segment for Young Adult Fantasy, where the enthusiasts consume volumes voraciously.

Kate has travelled a lot since then and, in 1991 found herself on one of five ferries obliged to stay out of Dover harbour all night when one had struck the mooring arm. Kate had more recently seen some of the Players fine work and so wrote Gail Force Nine, about that incident and many more besides in her comedy-thriller, probably the most difficult genre to write for. She will co-direct the play alongside GiselleYouseman, who was co-director with Ann Hohenkirk for A Christmas Carol.

There is a cast of twelve, plus a voice-over Captain, Amy Godfrey. Nine are well known to Fairlight audiences – Sarah Bragoli in the title role, Gail; Keith Miller as the Major; Charlotte Eastes; Steve Hill; Peter Hogg; Scott Hollands, in his second role for the Players; Tom Miller; Chris Goring, well known to Panto audiences, as a crew member; Kellie Kelly is another crew member; Rob O’Hearn is a backpacker and Sharon Gordon is playing a cow! You will not want to miss any of the fun and frolics this lot promises…

COLLAPSE OF SEWER In Broadway, necessitating a very large hole and road signage telling motorists who has the right of way. Its those going south or west to get out of the village. Sadly, the penny-pinching Southern Water don’t supply traffic lights for what is a dangerously blind section and, being Fairlight, drivers think it means me, me, me at a full 40 mph, never mind who is trying to get on the road. Nul points.

TIME, GENTLEMEN, PLEASE Time constraints mean items like Energise Sussex Coast, the Parish Council, Village People, now national dailies famous, and other items will have to appear in future editions. Sorry!

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway