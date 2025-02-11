Fairlight Village Voice

VILLAGE VOICE A number of readers have expressed their appreciation of the fresh style adopted for the Village Voices in the Hastings Observer.

PEWS NEWS St Peter’s is the home for this Sunday’s 11 am service, which will be Holy Communion. This Sunday, Pett Methodists’ 10.45 am service will be led by Gillian Lambourne.

Often, what is good goes round and comes round – certainly the case with Café Refresh at St Peter’s on Thursday, February 20 from 10.30 am until 12 noon. You know the good stuff that awaits you there – get along and enjoy it!

FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB Today there will be cottage pie with jam roly poly to follow. Financial Adviser Douglas Rowe will be along to speak to the group. Next Friday, February 21, you can lunch on fish and chips and follow it with banoffee pie. Have fun with the day’s tombola.

THE HISTORY GROUP AGM has been postponed for a week for essential work in the village hall, this will now take place on Wednesday, February 26. A family holiday in Fairlight 75 years ago follows the business. A couple of dates in the 2025 programme have swapped places. Make a note now and you won’t be confused later.

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING January’s meeting was the first regular full Council meeting since November. It was noted that, for the first time for several months, we now have a full complement of Councillors as Dave Thatcher has been co-opted. Dave was a Parish Councillor some years ago, being Vice-Chair of the Council while Rev Val Gibbs was Chair. Among the business conducted was the passing of the precept budget at £74,867, which is £20,133 lower than last year. This has been achieved by a reduction of some £18,000 in salary costs, reduction of some £2,000 in Admin costs, and by reducing the amount of electricity to be spent on the cliff pumps, which was over-estimated last year by some £4,000. A considerable amount of meeting time was spent explaining the probable effects of devolution and local government reorganisation. (It is worth reflecting that, should you ask the man in the street to name any current mayors, you are likely to get two instant answers, both expensive self-serving shysters and, given more time, you’ll get two more of the same ilk.) On the financial front, it was agreed to open a current account with Unity Trust. The Clerk will have a PO Box paid for by the PC at £353.50 p.a. The PC agreed to pay for the battery (£245) and parts (£100) for the defibrillator. The PC has agreed to the use of Wood Field for Fairfest 25 on Saturday, June 21. The PC has agreed to the re-connection of the cctv at the beginning of Waites Lane. The annual ongoing cost will be circa £!,000. The PC has agreed not to continue with a Solicitor drafting the lease agreements for the tennis and bowls clubs. These two leases and that for Activate will be dealt with by the Councillors themselves. In a confidential session, it was resolved retrospectively to appoint the Clerk, and to agree her hours and salary.

VILLAGE PEOPLE: REPORT The ever-vigilant group has produced a sumptuously illustrated report on the Market Garden site with a narrative highlighting where things have gone wrong or been mismanaged. The cover picture is highly suitable, eloquently showing the out of control ‘stream’, the ugly building supplies and the absence of humans. You could believably caption this shot ‘Chernobyl – 39 years on’

MARKET GARDEN COMPLAINTS Rother DC Complaints procedure appears unnecessarily convoluted, with some questions partly answered, and some not answered at all. Other instances should, apparently, have been referred to Enforcement Complaints. Several are not determined and are still under discussion, for how long? It seems that the developer has used a scattershot effect, with lots of submissions with very minor changes and often inadequate details. No wonder Planners and Complaints find it difficult. After all, on the first passing of permission there were approximately 50 conditions applied, and the planners asked that residents should keep an eye on progress on the site and inform them with any queries they had spotted as they had insufficient resources to police the development.

VILLAGE PEOPLE: ‘HARM’ SURVEY At a meeting with Rother DC to discuss issues on the site, one Senior Planning Officer, who had never visited the site, kept querying ‘Where is the harm?’ This survey will enable residents to answer that question. Please spare 20 minutes filling in the survey. Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8FBT9C7. If you would prefer to have a bit of help, please contact [email protected]

ENERGISE SUSSEX COAST This organisation can offer free, impartial energy and water advice and fuel vouchers/energy bill payments to residents across East Sussex. You can refer appropriate clients by visiting their website and completing the secure Google form.

COLLAPSE OF SEWER Job done! As pleasantly as possible, though many residents thought the lack of traffic lights or even closure of the road to heavy vehicles should have been adopted in what was a dangerous blind situation. The trouble was caused by those seeking to exit Broadway and go to Hastings or Rye. They knew theirs was the priority, but thought they could drive it all at 40 mph without even checking what might be coming up or walking along. One black mark goes to the bloke who, with one Biff, deliberately massacred the verge and setts, right under the noses of the contractors, and then flatly denied it when asked what he had done. Charming. The team who dealt with the collapse have now dealt with the verge. Almost Game, Sett, and Match already.

EARLY WARNING The FRA is advertising their Spring Fling on Saturday, April 5 in the village hall at 7.30 pm. There’ll be a hot supper and pud, bar and music by the Kytes. Tickets, which are £15, can be had from DISH, the Friday Lunch Club and Hairbase. This is the sort of event the FRA do so well. Get your tickets while they’re still there!

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway