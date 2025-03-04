Fairlight Village Voice

PEWS NEWS St Andrew’s church is the home for this Sunday’s 11 am service, which will be Morning Praise. This Sunday, Pett Methodists’ service at 3 pm will be led by the Revd Philip Wagstaff.

If you’re catching up on the net, you’ll note that there is a 2 pm service of Holy Communion at St Andrew’s on Ash Wednesday (March 5)

FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB This Friday, March 7, you can lunch on lasagne and follow that with cheesecake. Comfort plus will be along as well. And at last we’ve matched up correctly what’s to eat with what’s to do or see.

ST MICHAEL’S HOSPICE Have you missed it? Are you too late? There’s a sponsored 6km Doggy Walk from 9 am at Rye Harbour Nature Reserve, and it’s on Saturday, March 8. Tickets are available now, just call 01424 456396. It’ll be dry and sunny and steaming its way into the low 50’s in old money. One woof for yes…

SPEAKERS CORNER Their meeting on March 12 will have highly popular local speaker Ken Brooks telling of Hastings in Wartime. His talk starts at 2.30 pm and it’s only £3 for guests.

FAIRLIGHT HISTORY GROUP Last Wednesday, Fairlight History Group held its sixth AGM and the attendance showed just how extremely popular the Group has become over those

six years. As well as arranging an interesting programme of speakers for each month of the year plus visits and outings, the History Group continues to research Fairlight local history leads, answer regular enquiries via the website and investigate family trees. The names on the new Fairlight War Memorial are testament to the hard work of Group founders, Paul Draper and Haydon Luke. You are free to contact them if you have any questions for which you need help.

After the necessary business of the AGM, which had included the appointment of two new committee members, Cas Barlow and Ken Hatch, those present were shown photographs and cine film taken by the Gowlland family from Croydon, who visited Fairlight during the late 1940s. It was fascinating to see how access to the beach was so much easier in those days and how the family enjoyed themselves with simple entertainment

and games rather than needing today's technology! The film certainly showed how much the cliffs have eroded since that time!

The Group’s next meeting will be on Wednesday, March 19, when Haydon will be presenting his talk on smuggling - 'A Far From Gentlemanly Trade'."

THE ARC IS THE ARCHIVE RESOURCE CENTRE, and an invaluable resource it is, too, curating to the highest standards many of the special artefacts brought to light over the last six years. On Saturday, March 8, the much loved local artist Annie Soudain will be telling of her move to Fairlight and Pett Level and her involvement in the comm unity and what inspires her art. All this will be at the ARC, which is housed in Pett Methodist Chapel. They are planning to start at 3 pm. This will be the first time that Annie has spoken publicly. Admission for ARC members is free, and £5 for non-members. It could be a suitable time to become a Friend of the ARC, whose membership year starts on May1. The annual sub is £15. Fran Rogers is the best person to speak about supporting the ARC.

FAIRLIGHT ASTRONOMERS Our village has a veritable gallimaufry of clubs and societies, large and small, to cater for all residents’ tastes. The largest would probably be gardening, art and ‘wine and social’ right down to the small but dedicated interests. Rarely does a new venture arrive with instant success assured, which is what happened with the now six years old History Group and, behold, History is repeating itself with the latest ‘new kid on the block’, Fairlight Astronomers, who hit the ground running and although they have been going only months have already enjoyed their first public observing evening, back in early January. They meet on the second Thursday of each month. If you would like more information, please contact either Chris Smart at [email protected] or Ray Whitehouse at [email protected]

TUESDAY LADIES CLUB Their next meting is on March 18, when Clive Richardson will whisk all present on a trip round Winchelsea. Sounds fascinating. The meeting starts at 2.15 pm and visitors, be they ‘m’ or ‘f’, are always welcome on payment of a mere £3.

BBC SHOOTS. HITS OWN FOOT. What to do in Fairlight, or anywhere else for that matter, on a late wintry Sunday afternoon. Well, you could watch Manchester United – there’s an oxymoron – play Fulham in the FA Cup. Would United, 13 times Cup winners, storm through to win the trophy and equalise with Arsenal on 14 wins, or would they implode? Fulham scored at the end of the first half, and United equalised with 17 minutes to go. No further goals before full time or in extra time, so it’s penalties. After five of the designated ten penalties, it’s 3 – 2 to United, with both keepers diving the wrong way. There is then a very small news flash which says ‘Man Utd out of FA Cup’. Possibly the worst timed spoiler ever, lending weight to my wife’s theory – ‘Why don’t they just go straight to penalties and save everyone wasting more than two hours… ?

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway