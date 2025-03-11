Fairlight Village Voice

PEWS NEWS St Andrew’s church is the home for this Sunday’s 11 am service, which will be Holy Communion. This Sunday, Pett Methodists’ service at 10.45 am will be Holy Communion, led by Jill Sayers.

FAIRLIGHT ASTRONOMERS If you are reading this on the net, you’ll be glad to realise that the group meets this Thursday, March 13, in the village hall, small hall at 7 pm. There will be a ‘show and tell’ session, where members can showcase their new equipment and get some tips on how to get best from it. Perhaps you received some new equipment at Christmas? Dust it off and learn how best to use it. The second part of the evening will be the regular What’s in the Night Sky?, with information on locating celestial targets.

FAIRLIGHT PLAYERS Tickets for Gail Force 9 go on sale (or perhaps ‘sail’) on Monday next, March 17. They will be available at DISH from Sue Evans each Monday from about 10 am to 1 pm, or online from Box Office – Fairlight Players, or by phone from 07988 540 757. This important premiere marks the Players’ 75 year anniversary. Now could be the ideal time to join this thriving, hard working, successful group, and you don’t have to learn lines and dress up – there are so many different areas to be interested in.

MAY THE GRANT BE WITH YOU Well, it won’t be unless you ask for it, pdq. Apologies from the PC – this note is a bit late this year, but applications must be completed and in by Tuesday, March 18. That’s just over a week, so get your skates on. The necessary instructions are to be found at Fairlight.org.uk.

THE PARISH COUNCIL – LEASES The Clerk will see if other Councils have any particular Solicitors they would recommend in advance of our Council dealing with Activate, and the Tennis and Bowls Clubs. PLAY EQUIPMENT The annual review has been completed and received. The Clerk will now collate the items that require attention. THE NEW PAVILION Cllr Geoff Smith reported that the Trustees on the Pavilion Charity would be withdrawing from the project due to the impossibility of raising sufficient funds on account of difficulties with the lease, and also the cost of the soakaway dealing with surface water, which is likely to cost £60,000. It is earnestly hoped that a satisfactory way forward can be discovered after so much time, effort and money has already been invested in the project. SSI LAND the question was raised regarding the cutting back of the vegetation on SSI land. It was agreed that the Clerk should contact the Contractor who did the January cut-back and ask his opinion. A resident had offered to undertake the cut-back, but the PC is not in favour of such action, which is in any case not permitted by Natural England BENCHES New wooden benches will be sought, with one extra a fourth, for Battery Hill

EVERYBODY’S FAVOURITE RESCUE BOAT That’s the independent one at Pett Level, admired by all for the dedication and professionalism of its members. All are volunteers who brave possibly appalling conditions to help those in grave danger. As part of their ethos, they are rightly strictly regulated and they are currently pursuing their vision for growth and excellence in two specific areas. Stage One is for Boathouse Development, with a completion target of 2026 and a sum of £150,000. Second is Stage Two is to replace retired Rescue Boat in 2027 at a cost of £110,000. This would secure a slightly larger boat than at present, enabling them to be part of more complicated tasks in future. There are pictures and pen portraits of so many of the Pett people, but right now the spotlight falls on Shore Crew member Russell Gilbert, 26 years a member, who is Fundraising Manager. The PLIRB is recruiting this and next week, and most will be unaware that they train twice a week which adds up to an astonishing 18,000 collective hours between them each year. Open Day this year is Sunday, August 24 from 11 am until 3 pm. Before that you can always buy a brick – or more than one – for the Boathouse. There are so many ways to help this wonderful charity. Just find the ones that best suit you.

A DISHY SURPRISE Coming up to Easter, and DISH will be fund-raising with a magnificent raffle for a giant Easter egg, with tickets only £1 a strip, all available from Pauline Collins at the aforementioned DISH. The draw will take place at DISH – where else? – on Easter Monday, which is on Monday, April 21.

TEAR ALONG THE DOTTED LINE As you turn into Broadway, a whole string of potholes runs down the middle of the road. Looks more like a dotted line than a road, which is no doubt the reason why drivers tear along the stretch…

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway