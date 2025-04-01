Fairlight Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PEWS NEWS This week at St Andrew’s, the 11 am service is Morning Praise. Meanwhile, Pett Methodists have scheduled a Church outing, timed for 10.30 am. The outing will be to Trinity Methodist Church at Broad Oak.

The good news is that the Hastings Half Marathon has been rescheduled for a date after the sapping heat of the Summer, leaving many intended recipients of the runners’ hard earned will be getting their just rewards, and the runners themselves have a bit longer to fine tune their fitness.

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB For lunch this week, on Friday 8, there’s to be bangers and mash, followed by Vienetta. Robert will be looking after duff hearing aids of the NHS variety. This is for the general public, and not only Lunch Club members. What will be happening each Friday for the remainder of April in respect of delicious lunches and interesting and/or engaging entertainment will be announced in the shortly available Newsletter, thanks to the ever-busy Co-ordinator, Annette Holmes. It is Annette to whom you should speak if your appetite is being thoroughly whetted by all you read of the Friday Lunch Club and you’ve realised it’s time you joined in the fun.

SPRING FLING Perhaps someone with tickets for the Spring Fling fun evening, which is on Saturday April 5, finds they are unable to go. Their misfortune could be your bonanza. This fun bit of organisation from the FRA will be with us once more in the village hall, starting at 7.30 pm on Saturday, April 5. Hot supper and dessert are promised, along with music from the incomparable Kytes, plus bar and a raffle. The £15 tickets can be had from DISH, the Friday Lunch Club and Hairbase. Shake about and you’ll soon lose the extra calories.

FAIRLIGHT PLAYERS TICKETS The initial burst of interest has come and gone with over half the tickets already in the hands of the public. The remainder will go, more gradually, but they will be sold eventually – there’s still a month until production date. Sue Evans has the tickets at DISH on Mondays, or you can go online to Fairlight Players – Box Office, or use 07988 540 757. See you around!

TOLD YOU SO… We predicted that the special fund raising raffle for the benefit of DISH, to be drawn there on Easter Monday, April 21, would surely become enhanced by the donation of more attractive donations to the prize list, and this is indeed what is happening. Included after the latest round-up is a sumptuous hamper, kindly donated by Just Property. Get your lucky tickets now.

FAIRLIGHT PARISH COUNCIL A report and comments about the latest full Parish Council meeting should appear here next week, as the publication of the Minutes of that meeting are anticipated imminently.

FAIRLIGHT GARDENING CLUB The clocks ‘spring’ forward, the sun comes out in celebration and a whole host of people get in the back garden to beautify their space (when God and Nature are better equipped to deal with it all.) To help you locally in your garden, you’d be well advised to join the Fairlight Gardening Club. For a cost of only £8 per household per year, you can take advantage of the Club’s Trading Hut, open each Saturday morning from 10 am to 12 noon, nearly opposite the entrance to Faircatraz, sorry, Market Gardens. Garden essentials are available at discounted prices.. Additionally, of course, there are the monthly meetings, held in the village hall at 2.30 pm on the first Monday of each month, or visits. On April 14 there is a visit to Hole Park Gardens at Rolvenden; on May 6, the group will visit the Down House, Julie and Colin Marshall’s privarte gardens on Chick Hill; on June 2, Chris O’Donoghue will tell what goes on behind the scenes at Chelsea Flower Show; on July 7, there’s a visit to Rotherview Nursery with a demonstration by Wendy Bates on creating beautiful troughs; on August 4, Friary Gardeners will be visited for a talk on how the nursery provides work for disabled adults; on September 1, Sheila Fellows-Turnbull will be talking about beekeeping – and handling Asian Hornets; October 6 is for the Members’ afternoon; on November 3 Ollie Hunter tells of the importance of growing Organic Food; the year concludes with December 1 meeting for a festive decoration workshop.

And, in addition to all this, there is also the Annual Show with scores of trophies and prizes up for grabs. Even if you don’t enter, the show makes for a very rewarding visit. Surely you’d like to join the Club? Just email [email protected]

WHAT ELSE IS ‘ON’ IN THE VILLAGE? In addition to the Players’ play, there’s the early May celebration of the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and then such great attractions for those from outside the village as well as for residents – Fairlight Open Gardens in July, and the now annual one-day format Fairfest in July. If you keep reading our Voice, we’ll make sure you don’t miss these treats that are such terrific elements of our village life.

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway