Fairlight Village Voice

PEWS NEWS On Sunday, April 27, the 11 am service at St Andrew’s will be Morning Praise.

At Pett Methodists Chapel, the 10.45 am service on Sunday will be as arranged by local Worship Leaders.

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB For lunch this week, on Friday April 25, there is breaded chicken followed by plum tart. Delia Taylor will be present to talk about the 1960’s, a time well remembered by the members. Next week, members may partake of beef casserole, with Fairlight mes to follow. Your entertainment will be craft activities.

SIGN THE PETITION FOR VILLAGE PEOPLE If you still haven’t supported the petition organised by the ever-vigilant Village People with your signature, please do so. Have a look first atAnna Wilson-Patterson’s post on Facebook, and Chetz’ earlier email, about petitioning to get GemSelect and Rother DC to come clean about their management of the Market Garden site. Rother planners have not mismanaged the situation so much as being wholly inadequate, and ostrich-like when questioned.

FAIRLIGHT HISTORY GROUP Those who attended the Group’s meeting last week were treated to an insightful and fascinating talk by Lorna Vahey, the daughter of Fred and Zoe Fahey who led a life of self-sufficiency in Pett. For Lorna, growing up was very different from the rest of us. When Lorna and her sister were young, they lived in a showman's caravan and got all their water from a well in the garden. The family grew all their own food which meant mainly potatoes and onions in the Winter and a lot of strawberries in the Summer! They were vegetarians so the cows that they kept were only used for milk to produce cream, butter and cheese and so lived to a ripe old age. Later, Fred used the bricks from an old cottage to build their own home which is now lived in by Lorna's daughter. Lorna also presented many works of art done by her father. Although self taught, Fred was a very talented artist producing portraits, self portraits and landscapes. All in all, it was a very interesting afternoon.

For their next meeting on May 21, popular speaker Ian Everest will be talking about 'A Sussex Farm During The 1950s'. After being ill last year, Ian is recovered and the FHG are delighted to welcome him back.

There’s plenty of time to consider the Group’s plea to all residents – on Saturday, October 4, the Group will be holding their annual exhibition along with the Fairlight Residents Association, this year entitled ‘Fairlight From The Air’. They would like any aerial photos you may have of your house, whether from the past or more recently. All photos will be returned after copying, so do have a rummage. They are happy to accept photos from now onwards so please contact Paul Draper on 01424 814154 if you can contribute.

THE PARISH COUNCIL The Council’s meeting this Tuesday has an interesting agenda, especially where Road Safety is concerned with the timing of the recent serious incident, not accident, in Shepherds Way. The PC is considering the purchase of a traffic Radar kit for north of £2,500. They will discuss volunteers in Knowle Wood following a recent incident there, of which many residents will be unaware. The annual Parish Meeting will take place on May 9. Discussions will take place on which of three solicitors to use to frame three lease agreements (for Activate, and the Bowls and Tennis Clubs.) Alternative access to the Tennis Club will be examined. The Open Forum section which occurs after the meeting proper has been closed is scheduled once again. Tabled correspondence is thin on the ground, but any that has arisen since the agenda was published will be added at the meeting.

THE 80thANNIVERSARY OF V E DAY The Parish Council is promoting a special event on the actual Anniversary date, Thursday, May 8, in the village hall from the Uni 2 until 6 pm. Here are the details for the day as it unfolds. At 9 am at St Andrew’s, there will be the hoisting ofon Flag and a service at our new War Memorial. At 2 pm, the village hall opens for displays and events, throughout the opening hours will be theexhibition by the Fairlight History Group, and Have a go with the Happy Ever Crafters, plus the Buffet Celebration Tea. At 2.15 pm a formal Dance Demonstration and Have a go! At 2.45 pm, Village Voices sing! Plus more dancing! At 3.50 pm, the Fairlight Players’ V E Day sketch – and more dancing. At 4 pm, Storytime! And more time to Dance! At 4.45 pm, reprise of Village Voices sing! At 5 pm, encore of the Fairlight Players’ V E Day sketch. At 5.15 pm Dance along with us. And at 6 pm, it’s Home Time. At 6.15 pm, the bells of St Andrew’s will be rung. Finally, at 9.30 pm, there will be the lighting of the beacon up Battery Hill, and there will be a tribute. Every part of this event is free, though donations would be welcome, and will be passed to the Royal British Legion.

Keith Pollard, Brookfield, Broadway