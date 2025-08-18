Fairlight Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crew of the PETT LEVEL INDEPENDENT RESCUE BOAT are limbering up for their Annual Open Day, on Sunday, August 24, between 11am – 3pm, a date already described by some locals as “the Glastonbury of Pett Level” (mainly by the crew themselves).

With no central funding, these coastal heroes rely entirely on donations, fundraising, and sheer grit to keep saving lives between Hastings and Camber. Once a year, they invite everyone to help, by turning up, eating too much, and possibly dancing badly enough to make the seagulls leave in embarrassment.

On the menu: a bar serving beer, cider, soft drinks and the notorious Pett Punch, a beverage so powerful it could probably even power the rescue boat itself! There’s also an all-day barbecue sizzling with the finest local sausages and burgers, plus stalls selling everything from jewellery to dangerously addictive homemade ice cream.

Pett Level Independent Resue Boat

Live music will keep spirits high, and conversation challenging, while games, raffles and tombolas offer the chance to win fabulous prizes, or, if fate frowns on you, a lone bottle of pickled onions.

And this year, prepare yourselves for the added fun of an Open Day Fun Dog Show. A tail-wagging spectacle with categories ranging from Gold Oldies to “The Dog the Judges Would Most Like to Take Home” (don’t worry — they probably won’t actually take your dog, but just in case, you might want to keep a close eye on the cute fluffy ones).

Judging kicks off at 11:30am, so bring your canine companion, whether they’re a prize-winning pedigree, a lovable mutt, or simply the kind of dog who believes the show ring is a great place to lie down and lick pretty much everything and everyone. The day will climax with a dramatic live sea rescue display, proof, if ever it were needed, that this isn’t just a bunch of people dressing up in matching yellow jackets, but a highly trained crew, ready to leap into action at a moment’s notice… preferably without spilling their Pett Punch.

So, take the family, take your appetite, and take some cash, because every pint, burger and raffle ticket sold helps keep your local independent lifeboat afloat.

Also on Sunday the 24th, locals, visitors, and anyone who just wandered into the village, are warmly invited to join the beloved Sunday Morning Praise at ST. ANDREWS, kicking off at the entirely respectable hour of 11am. Last week’s gentle request to avoid parking beside the war memorial has been embellished, in true St Andrews style, with diplomacy and fresh new signs.

Two new Blue Badge spaces have been installed right next to the clergy’s sacred asphalt territory. (Yes, the Vicar’s spot remains strictly off-limits to all except those with a dog collar or an unshakable belief in divine right of parking.) For everyone else, the legendary “field” remains open for overspill parking.

In further church news, on Sunday, September 7, St Andrews hosts its HARVEST FESTIVAL,a glorious display of marrows, apples, and competitive hymn-singing. Is it too early to mention Christmas? No? OK, on Saturday, November 29, it’s the Advent Christmas Fair, with tables sales, refreshments and enough knitted tea cosies to insulate the village hall.

More details to follow… because suspense makes it even more exciting.

For the past four weeks, ACTIVATE’S August Summer Activity Days have turned the normally quiet village playing field into scenes of dancing chaos, tennis tantrums, picnic perfection, and one frankly alarming inflatable assault course, which, sources say, defeated more adults than children. Now, the grand finale looms.

This Thursday, August 28 at 11am, the brave and the curious youngsters of Fairlight will descend for a final showdown featuring the noble game of rounders, a treasure hunt of mythical proportions, and a BBQ so mouth-watering that even the sausages have been practising their catwalk strut.

Event insiders are warning residents to book quickly as the last two events sold out. Kids are encouraged to bring their competitive spirit, comfortable shoes, and an appetite. The treasure hunt, rumour has it, may involve clues hidden in suspiciously silly places, while the BBQ team has promised at least one sausage-related surprise. (I’ve no idea what that means either, but even I’m excited.)

To secure your place in this epic finale, contact Wendy and her merry band of organisers at: [email protected] or [email protected]. One thing’s for sure: by Friday morning, the village kids will be left with full bellies, tired legs, and stories they’ll be telling until, well, at least next week!

And finally……………..

Last week, our peaceful little village was thrust into the dark ages, also known as “life without Wi-Fi”. For an entire 15 hours (give or take a few desperate minutes of hotspot attempts), residents endured the unthinkable: No social media updates about what Susan had for lunch. No urgent emails from “that one person” who marks everything as high priority. And perhaps most tragically, no Alexa gently reminding us to take our medication.

“It was oddly liberating,” said one villager, staring off into the distance like someone who had just discovered sunsets.

“I spoke to my spouse for the first time in months. Turns out they’re quite nice.”

The blackout sparked strange and ancient behaviours. People were spotted reading physical books, making tea without watching YouTube, and even speaking to neighbours over garden fences. Thankfully, the crisis ended just in time for villagers to resume their most sacred ritual: late-night Netflix marathons. Balance has been restored. The Wi-Fi signal is strong. And Alexa is back to nagging.

Until next time, have a good week.