Fairlight Village Voice

by Bob Scattergood

Tonight, Friday evening, (17th) the Village Hall will once again be the place where history, high spirits, and a hint of Merlot collide. Following the AGM of THE ARCHIVE RESOURCE CENTRE (6:30 sharp, because they’re nothing if not punctual), local legend Michael Steed will be enlightening us all about the Military Canal. Expect tales of intrigue, strategy, and perhaps a few ducks. Non-members are welcome to join for the princely sum of £5, which includes access to both enlightenment and wine, arguably the two greatest lubricants of village life. So polish your spectacles, charge your glasses, and prepare for an evening where the past flows as freely as the Pinot.

In this week’s thrilling instalment of “On Church Matters”, tune in (or rather, turn up) today, Friday 17th at 11 am, for a delightful blend of Bible study, prayer, discussion, and chat, all served with a side of tea and biscuits at Laura’s House. It’s where spiritual nourishment meets digestive biscuits. Meanwhile, on Sunday, St ANDREW’S continues its tradition of the 11 am Holy Communion, as punctual as ever. It’s Week 6 of “The Prayer Course”, this week exploring “Contemplation.” Meanwhile, over at PETT METHODIST CHAPEL, they’ll be hosting their version of Holy Communion, though the start time remains one of life’s great theological mysteries. Rumour has it the service begins whenever someone remembers to ring the bell. Worshippers are advised to pack both faith and flexibility, and perhaps a flask, just in case.

Grab your tote bags and limber up those haggling muscles, on Saturday 18th October, from 10 am to 4 pm, our beloved Village Hall will transform into a bustling bazaar of treasures, all in aid of DISH’s Christmas Cracker funds (that’s the charity, not the kitchenware, though a few plates might sneak in). It might be cutting it fine, but word on the grapevine is that there are still a few tables going for a mere tenner. A small price to pay for the privilege of finally parting with Aunt Mabel’s haunted vase collection or that exercise bike that’s been doubling as a coat rack since 2017. For the rest of us bargain hunters, the promise of refreshments flowing all day, including sausage butties,means you can sip, shop, and snack your way to glory, no need to faint dramatically over the jam stall (again). To secure your spot in retail legend, contact DISH or pop in on a Monday, widely regarded as the friendliest day of the week,though Friday’s Lunch Club has been eyeing up that title for years.

Fairlights new post box

Hold onto your pints, folks, Tuesday the 21st brings something entirely new to bothThe Coveand our otherwise peaceful village: Darts Night!That’s right, from 7 pm sharp, our trusty local will transform into an arena of skill, suspense, and, let’s be honest, questionable aim. Whether you’re a seasoned sharp-shooter or someone who’s more likely to hit the snack table than the board, all are welcome. If the idea of a competitive throw followed by a consolatory pint sounds appealing, then this is your night. Just don’t forget to contact Steve,our fearless organiser and potential referee, at [email protected] to join the action.

Sharpen those pencils and your wits, next Saturday, the 25th, the ROYAL BRITISH LEGION is hosting a Quiz and Supper Night at the Village Hall, kicking off at 7 pm. It’s your chance to show off that encyclopedic knowledge of useless facts you’ve been cultivating since lockdown. Tickets are a mere tenner, available from DISH or Hairbase, and you can muster a team of up to six fellow masterminds (or enthusiastic guessers, they don’t judge). A word to the wise: there’s no bar, so it’s a BYOB affair. That’s Bring Your Own Brainfood... and a bottle. All proceeds go to the Poppy Appeal, so even if your team name is “Let’s Get Quizzical” and you can’t tell your Beethovens from your Beatles, you’ll still be doing your bit for a very good cause. (Editor’s note: last year’s quiz ended in a tie-breaker over the capital of Burkina Faso. Don’t say you weren’t warned — it’s Ouagadougou.)

And still on the subject of quiz nights…If you were planning to go to BOB & DEC’s legendary CHRISTMAS QUIZ NIGHT, think again - it’s sold out! Tickets vanished faster than a mince pie at the vicarage coffee morning. Those who missed out can still take part by standing outside and shouting answers through the window, though this is not officially encouraged.

Fairlight is about to experience Shakespeare as you’ve never seen it before, and quite possibly as he never intended. Tickets are now on sale for the side-splitting comedy The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of Macbeth, coming to Fairlight Village Hall this November, courtesy of our very own FAIRLIGHT PLAYERS. Expect witches that wobble, props that misbehave, and acting so gloriously over the top it could be seen from the very top of the fire hills! This wonderfully chaotic parody is a celebration of everything that can, and inevitably does, go wrong in amateur theatre. From forgotten lines to mysterious sound effects and misplaced cauldrons, it’s a hilarious evening of theatrical mayhem that will leave audiences crying with laughter. Performances run from Thursday 6th to Saturday 8th November at Fairlight Village Hall. Tickets are available online, at DISH on Mondays, or by calling 07988 540757. Don’t miss out, it’s Macbeth, but not as Shakespeare knew it.

And finally…….

Residents of Fairlight have been positively stamped with excitement this week following the installation of the village’s newest, and dare I say, shiniest, Royal Mail letterbox. The red marvel stands proudly at the bottom of Battery Hill like a beacon of modern communication, ready to swallow anything from heartfelt love letters to suspiciously cube-shaped eBay returns. Locals report that the box offers a “quick and easy local drop-off option” for parcels, ideal for those moments when you realise you forgot your mother’s birthday. The new feature runs 24/7, because apparently, some people really do like posting things at 2 am. Who would have thought? But wait, there’s more! The Royal Mail app now offers proof of posting straight from the postbox. That’s right: with just two clicks, you can prove to your sceptical friend that, yes, you really did send their birthday present, even if it was two weeks late! So, Fairlighters, get licking those envelopes and printing those labels. Your friendly neighbourhood postbox is ready and waiting, day or night, rain or shine. It remains to be seen if Fairlight Village People will be demanding an official ceremonial ribbon-cutting openingfor the box – you know what they’re like, any excuse for a bit of fancy dress!

Until next time, have a great week