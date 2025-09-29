Fairtrade supporters in Bexhill take on the “90 kg Rice Challenge”

As part of Fairtrade Fortnight 2025 (22 September – 5 October), local charity Community Supporters is proud to announce that it has accepted the 90 kg Rice Challenge, pledging to sell 90 kilograms of Fair Trade rice from True Origin in order to raise funds for the education of a child in Malawi.

The 90 kg Rice Challenge is a campaign run by True Origin, where participants commit to selling 90 kg of their Fair Trade Kilombero rice (in 500g bags) — the amount needed to generate sufficient income to enable a child in Malawi to attend secondary school for one year. Proceeds from the rice sales will go directly toward covering school fees, uniforms, and books for a student in need.

"Education changes lives, and by linking Fairtrade with direct support, we hope to make a very tangible difference,” said Lindsay White of Community Supporters. “We’re excited to engage our supporters, local businesses and community groups to help us reach this goal—because every 500g bag sold brings us closer to giving a child in Malawi an opportunity they might otherwise not have. As an education charity ourselves our aim is to do everything possible to give individuals the future they deserve.” The charity invites local schools, faith groups, businesses, and individuals to join them in the challenge or support by purchasing bags of rice. Bags can also be purchased directly via the charity's Eco Hub and refill shop inside the Mall on Western Road in Bexhill.

Community Supporters efforts add to the success already accomplished by the Bexhill Fair Trade Town Group, who's sales of rice had already paid for the education of 17 children, some of whom gave even gone onto university. The charity encourages local media, businesses, schools and individuals to amplify the campaign, cover events, or host rice‑sale activities to contribute to this shared goal.

For more information or to get involved, contact: Lindsay White CEO, Community Supporters 07852763706