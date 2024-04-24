Families gather at Music for Peace event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sold-out event, organised by local group Parents for Peace Worthing, focused on using the power of music to unite people in solidarity with Palestinian families.

Live music from local bands including The Silly Sound System Collective, the Jazz Hippies and local singing talent, Choir Starter, brought people together to raise money for the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).

Families also enjoyed learning Dabke, a traditional Palestinian dance, alongside face painting, badge making, arts and crafts and delicious Palestinian-inspired food.