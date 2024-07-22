Families invited to share their holiday experiences
The charity will be in its gazebo at (Bankers Corner, outside Barclays and Metro Bank) from 9am until 4pm both days.
The team will have story boards to share and are inviting people to come along, have their photo taken, and share their favourite holiday stories in a memory book.
The event is part of a new UK-wide campaign, Holiday Moments launched by Family Holiday Charity which aims to highlight the magic of small moments that can make a holiday extraordinary for families who are facing life’s toughest challenges and raise awareness of the charity’s work.
Kat Lee, CEO of Family Holiday Charity said: “We are very much looking forward to heading to Eastbourne to hear everyone’s own special holiday memories.
"Over the last six years we have supported 13 families in visiting the town to enjoy a holiday, so we know just how special it is. It has a beautiful seafront, promenade and pier so it’s a great place for people to enjoy a change of scenery and time with loved ones, making new holiday memories. I am sure we will hear some wonderful stories from everyone’s family adventures this weekend.
“This is only the second time we have ever visited other places to meet people and are really looking forward to seeing everyone and talking about our new Holiday Moments campaign. We know from experience thatevery family needs that time together to grow, to play, to just ‘be’, together.
"Even a moment can make a lifetime of difference, especially to those who are facing life’s toughest challenges, such as mental health issues, domestic abuse, and homelessness, so that is why we help families to have a holiday.
"Every family needs time together to have fun, try new things, and see each other smile. We know that families who get away together, grow together – into stronger happier, and more confident families. The impact of time away spent together as a family lasts forever.”
Holiday Moments has been launched by Family Holiday Charity to raise awareness of the charity’s work and help people understand that holidays are a vital part of family life and they play an important role in people’s well-being. 2,500,000 families with dependent children in the UK are currently unable to afford a one-week holiday. The charity is entirely dependent on voluntary donations.
Family Holiday Charity helps families get time away together - often for the first time ever - for holidays that build happy memories, confidence and hope.
To donate or find out more about the charity’s campaign please visit https://familyholidaycharity.org.uk/holiday-moments
