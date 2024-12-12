Fantastic fundraising at Arundel Church of England School

Kind-hearted parents, families and children at Arundel Church of England School (ACE) have raised nearly £14,000 for charity this year with more than £11,000 going to their Parent Teacher Association; FACES.

The fantastic events supported so well by everyone connected to ACE included the summer fair which raised £6015, their annual fireworks event which raised £2486 and a Charities Fortnight which raised £2632 for various causes around the world.

Most recently the Christmas fair which was a huge success and raised its highest ever amount bringing in £2861 for FACES which will go directly to supporting children and the school. That brings the total raised this year to £13,994!

Headteacher Andrew Simpson said: “This level of generosity when times are so tricky for so many really warms my heart and shows just how special a school community we have.

All the fun of the fair

"Thank you to each and everyone of you who has attended an event, bought a raffle ticket, queued up for the tombola and given what you can afford to support others. It means everything to our school.”

Special thanks particularly for the Christmas Fair goes to sponsors Monan Gozzett, Arundel Exterior Cleaning, Arundel Post Office, Sims Williams and Arundel Gin. Stallholders also donated a percentage of their fee and included Howie’s Coffee, Arundel Gin and the Pop-up Food Company.

Incredible raffle prizes were donated from across the Arundel business community.