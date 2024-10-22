Farm's popular pumpkin picking spectacular is bigger than ever as it celebrates its 10th event

The Rogate Pumpkin Patch is full of fun for all of the family

The popular Rogate Pumpkin Patch is back open for its 10th annual extravaganza.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The magical pumpkin themed event is held for two weeks every year at Slade Farm, where farmers Pete and Sophie Davey and family go all out for the spooky spectacular.

This year’s pumpkin patch opened on October 18 and will be welcoming visitors until November 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, there are hundreds of pumpkins to peruse and pick but that is not all. The growing site includes various pumpkin games, a chance to enter the spooky Dracula’s Estate and the magically-theme playhouses in Merlin’s Woods, opportunities to play on giant haystacks and meet a Bubble Witch and Pumpkin Princess.

Rogate Pumpkin Patch is celebrating its 10th event

There are also fairground rides, face-painting, plenty of refreshments and, new this year is ‘dig it’ – an area where children can get messy and dig.

Another new element this year is SMASH, CHUCK, SPIKE AND SLING, which will be running from November 1-3.

Sophie explained: “This year, because it’s a leap year, Halloween falls later, meaning there are three days of the half term left. When we leave, we take everything off site. We always have left-over pumpkins and we bring the cattle in to graze on it. But some of the pumpkins are whole so we decided to try a pumpkin smash where children and adults can smash, chuck, spike and sling the pumpkins. We are really excited about it and if people like it, we will do it again next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preparations start early for the pumpkin patch and this year Pete added some sunflower growing into the mix to mark the anniversary. The result is a beautiful swathe of sunflowers which are set to provide a perfect area for a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) creative scene which has been thought up by The Creative Director of the family, Kirsty Davey.

There are plenty of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes to choose from at Rogate Pumpkin Patch

Sophie and Pete cannot quite believe just how big the pumpkin patch has become.

Sophie said: “It has become a huge event. We started it in 2015 so this will be the 10th event.

"We had been pumpkin farmers for 15 years and realised that picking a pumpkin was a big thing in the States. So, we decided to grow a small patch, put up a gazebo and make some hot chocolates. We put it out there and people came and we thought, ok this looks like it’s going to work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea certainly did work and the event has grown year on year.

Beautiful sunflowers also adorn the site this year and there is a new 'Dig it' area Photo: Sarah Sheldrake

Sophie said one of the best parts is how it has become such a big part of the community. The companies involved are all local and teenagers and students from the village are always eager to help run elements of the event.

Sophie added: "Rogate is just a tiny village and this is a real community event. It’s so lovely that the local teenagers want to get involved and help out, they love it. Some come back every year.”

The setting is beautiful, too, with views stretching around 12 miles over the South Downs National Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find the Rogate Pumpkin Patch on the A272, half way between Midhurst and Petersfield, half a mile east of Rogate Village GU31 5EG.

The Pumpkin Patch opens daily until November 3 from 9.30am with last entry at 4pm, closing when the sunlight starts to fade.

Tickets cost £5 or £7, depending on the date, and under 2s go free. Most activities are included in the price but some of the extra attractions, like the fairground rides and face-painting will incur an additional charge.

There is plenty of free parking available.

Find out more and book your tickets at www.rogatepumpkinpatch.com