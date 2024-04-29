Felpham Community College dance team means business
The FCC team, comprising year 7-10 girls, had been learning their routine since the beginning of the Spring Term.
Their routine was hip-hop piece titled 'The Business', which was based around the subject of determination and reaching for your goals.
Miss Crocker, Teacher of Dance at the college, commented: “The show was a sell-out, it was great to see the team performing to a packed live audience after working so hard for months learning and perfecting the routine.
"We have received some fantastic feedback following the performance - with other schools and parents even contacting us to comment how incredible the Felpham performance was!
"Well done girls, fantastic work.”