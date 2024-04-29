Felpham Community College dance team means business

Well done to the Felpham Community College extra-curricular Dance House Team who performed at Worthing Pavilion on Tuesday, April 23 as part of the Dance House showcase, along with a number of other local schools.
By Georgina ChesterContributor
Published 29th Apr 2024, 11:12 BST
The FCC team, comprising year 7-10 girls, had been learning their routine since the beginning of the Spring Term.

Their routine was hip-hop piece titled 'The Business', which was based around the subject of determination and reaching for your goals.

Miss Crocker, Teacher of Dance at the college, commented: “The show was a sell-out, it was great to see the team performing to a packed live audience after working so hard for months learning and perfecting the routine.

Felpham Community College Dance House students mean business!

"We have received some fantastic feedback following the performance - with other schools and parents even contacting us to comment how incredible the Felpham performance was!

"Well done girls, fantastic work.”

