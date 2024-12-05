Festive cheer from Storrington and Sullington Neighbourhood Wardens

Storrington and Sullington Neighbourhood Wardens, Chris and John, recently took a group of residents from their ‘Cuppa and a Chat’ group for a Christmas lunch at the Old Barn Garden Centre.

The group enjoyed their Christmas dinner and pudding and all asked when the next trip would be.

Chris and John said that when the food arrived was the first time the group was quiet! The trip out was deemed a success and was especially important for those residents who live on their own.

The Storrington and Sullington Neighbourhood Wardens host a ‘Cuppa and a Chat’ session at Chanctonbury Leisure Centre on the third Thursday of every month from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

This session gives residents a way of gathering socially, to help combat loneliness and social isolation, Wardens are on hand to share safety advice and to connect residents with other groups available locally.

Horsham District Council’s Neighbourhood Wardens, based across 11 villages and towns throughout the Horsham District, work alongside partner agencies to improve the quality of life for everyone.

They undertake a number of activities from enforcement to community development, working with the elderly, vulnerable and young people. Wardens are CSAS (Community Safety Accreditation Scheme) accredited from Sussex Police enabling them to use some enforcement powers.

They are managed by Horsham District Council and are funded by the Parish Council’s and Neighbourhood Council’s Special Charge.

For more information, please visit: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/community/safety-and-emergencies/neighbourhood-wardens